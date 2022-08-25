Today's the day to go bananas -- with ice cream, whipped cream and nuts!

The Banana Split Day is a fun celebration of this perfectly shareable dessert that has become a family favourite for decades. Old-fashioned and with a penchant for leading toward childhood nostalgia, splitting a banana split will surely put you in a good mood.

In 1904, the original banana split was created in a pharmacy instead of an ice cream parlour. Banana splits were invented by David Evans Strickler, a pharmacist's apprentice who loved playing around with soda fountain sundaes and experimenting with weird combinations in his free time.

Strickler's innovative creation became so popular with the college crowd that students were willing to pay double the price of a normal sundae. Now, banana splits come with a wide variety of sauces, toppings, and fruit additions for you to make your unique flavour combos.

Here are three of the best spots in London for you to cure your banana split cravings:

Ice Cream Parlour - 87-135 Brompton Rd (Harrods, 2nd Floor), Knightsbridge, Greater London, United Kingdom

With delicious desserts like Cinnamon Biscuit gelato and Brownie chocolate ice cream, the Ice Cream Parlour knows how to elevate its dessert game. The banana split with coconut, vanilla and banana ice cream is highly recommended.

The Parlour - 181 Piccadilly London W1A 1ER United Kingdom

Classy and decadent, this place offers a Banana Boat like no other. Their banana split comes with banana and toffee ice creams, whipped cream, roasted almonds, and strawberries marinated in 12-year-old balsamic vinegar. They also offer cocktail ice creams, Austrian desserts, wine and champagne for a more indulgent experience.

Persepolis - 28-30 Peckham High Street London SE15 5DT United Kingdom

This vegetarian haven is packed with fresh food with both savoury and sweet options. Every dish is served in generous helpings that will leave you quite full and satisfied with your meal. Their Saffron Banana Split is a refreshing take on the banana split classic and is definitely worth the calories.