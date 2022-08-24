August 24 is National Waffle Day. This food holiday was created for you to be able to indulge in this iconic treat. Waffles come in various forms, from stroopwafels and galettes to Belgium and Hong Kong waffles- there are countless ways to enjoy them!

The contemporary waffles we know today come from France and Belgium. Before the classic toppings of butter, syrup, and fruit came into play, earlier versions of the waffle were made of grain flour and water. In fact, during the Middle Ages, their version of waffles was made using round plates with images of Jesus. Now, waffle making has evolved to include waffle sandwiches and hotdog buns!

On today's waffle day, try going both sweet and savoury with your choices. Maybe even invest in a waffle iron for some at-home waffle fun!

Should you want to go out today, here is a list of some of the best waffle places found in the UK:

Utter Waffle - 119 Dulwich Rd, London SE24 0NG, UK

This fantastic Herne Hill waffle spot offers fried chicken and waffles, savoury stuffed waffles, and plenty of irresistible dessert waffles. Their menu boasts unique waffle experiences like marmite and mature cheddar stuffed waffle soldiers served with a dippy egg and maple brown sauce and cinnamon-coated waffles topped with smoked bacon, caramelised peach, rosemary honey, cream-cheese frosting, and pistachio crumb. They also offer vegan options!

Kula Café - 21 James St, London, W1U 1DS, UK

Nestled within the heart of Marylebone is an enchanting Swedish hotspot with amazing hot chocolate and scrumptious waffles. Flavours whipped up at Kula Café include 'Eton Mess', 'Oreo Fun' and 'Pistachio Takeaway.'

For a more indulgent option, the Stockholm Syndrome' is an ambrosial mix of waffle, oreo, Nutella, sea salt ice cream, hot fudge brownie, marshmallows, glazed cherries and white chocolate.

Duck & Waffle - 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, UK

Who said eating waffles couldn't be a classy experience? The Duck & Waffle offers spectacular views of the London skyline and is open 24/7. You can wine and dine with critically acclaimed food while facing a picturesque view.

Duck & Waffle's namesake dish is comprised of a crispy leg confit and a fried duck egg, with maple syrup to pour over a perfectly cooked waffle. It is recommended that you book in advance for this popular spot.