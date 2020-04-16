Barack Obama has not given any commencement address at institutes ever since he left his office at the White House over three years ago. However, his fans still believe his speech will help them get through these testing times.

As convocation ceremonies, as well as other school and college events stand cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a 17-year-old student on Tuesday requested former President Barack Obama to lift their spirits by giving a virtual "national commencement address."

Lincoln Debenham, a graduating senior from Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles, made the request in a tweet that has gone viral since then. The post addressed to the former POTUS read: "Like most high school/college seniors, I'm saddened by the loss of milestone events, prom & graduation. In an unprecedented time, it would give us great comfort to hear your voice. We ask you to consider giving a national commencement speech to the class of 2020."

In a conversation with CNN, Debenham revealed that he and his older brother Eli came up with the idea of the address after Obama took to Twitter on Tuesday to endorse Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. "I'm proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States," the 58-year-old wrote alongside a 12.21-minute-long video message.

Iâ€™m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX April 14, 2020

Debenham said Obama is an icon to his generation and 2020's graduating class, for whom they voted in mock elections when they were little kids.

Obama is yet to react to the request, which has received the support of thousands of people since then. "As a high school administrator with coordinating graduation as one of my duties, I feel the burden of more than 200 students on top of my very own daughter's loss of Spelman graduation participation. Having Obama as a virtual national speaker would be absolutely amazing," a Twitter user replied to Debenham's post.

"Big Bang Theory" actress Rati Gupta wrote: "YESSS!!! Obama gave the commencement address at my Northwestern graduation ceremony, and he was of course FANTASTIC. He should absolutely do this for the classes of 2020."

Meanwhile, Katie Hill, spokeswoman for Obama, told the outlet that they were aware of the tweets and "very flattered" but declined to comment further.