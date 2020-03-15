Former US President Barack Obama follows porn star Sara Jay on Twitter. When this was discovered on Saturday, social media went into a frenzy. The adult star even started trending.

Fans of Sara Jay noticed early on Saturday that Barack Obama was one of her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. A section of Twitter users didn't take the discovery all too well as they are not happy with Barack Obama's interest, according to The Root.

There are other Twitter users who are taking it lightly. They are of the view that men just don't know what to do with themselves now that major sports events have been cancelled. The news of Obama is doing the rounds all over.

There are a section of users who are cracking jokes that the former POTUS seems a lot more likable and relatable. A Twitter user joked that Obama must have thought that he was using his incognito account online.

"Idk bout y'all, but seeing Sara Jay trending made me feel even more connected to @BarackObama. My man," wrote one observer while another added, "Sara Jay – Obama thought he was logged in to his incognito account ....."

Michelle when she realizes why Sara Jay is trending... pic.twitter.com/Gj9rfodLso — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) March 14, 2020

Even Michelle Obama's potential reaction to the news was also a talking point. A popular GIF was doing the round of the best-selling author snatching Barack's phone from is hand alongside caption: "Michelle when she realises why Sara Jay is trending..."

Meanwhile, it is a known fact that Barack and Michelle Obama are very much in love. The former first couple recently packed on the PDA during the former FLOTUS's 56th birthday.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby," wrote Obama, 58, to his wife alongside the photo-booth-style pictures.

Michelle recently shared her support for a four-year-old girl who went viral this month after calling herself "ugly" and crying in an Instagram video.