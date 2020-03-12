Former first lady has written a heartwarming post for the four-year-old girl whose video of admitting she felt "ugly" went viral.

In the video that has garnered several views and messages of support on social media, Ariyonna was getting her hair styled when she declares, "I'm so ugly." Her stylist Shabria, surprised by how the young girl feels, assures her that being dark skinned is beautiful while both of them break into tears, reports People.

"You have this beautiful chocolate skin. You are just so gorgeous," the Atlanta-based stylist told Ariyonna.

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a message of support for the child and assured her that she is gorgeous. Reposting the viral video, the 56-year-old wrote: "Ariyonna, you are gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl — just how precious you are."

Ever since the video of the girl first uploaded by her hairstylist went viral, several celebrities took to social media sites to assure Ariyonna of her beauty and call out the societal standards of beauty. "How to Get Away with Murder" star Viola Davis who will play Michelle Obama in her upcoming biopic also took to Instagram and wrote: "THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy... of WORTH of BEAUTY!"

"We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than. It is sprinkled in our language, behaviour, laws, music...etc.. and trickles down to our youth. I'm speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you.... you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!" the 54-year-old wrote.

Former "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laverne Cox also shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it: "Teaching our Black Daughters Their Beauty and Worth."