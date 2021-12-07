It is no secret that Barcelona are strapped for cash owing to their massive overspending in recent seasons, and are now scouring the market for bargain quality deals. The Catalan club had to settle for free transfers and loan deals this summer due to their cash crunch, and are looking for similar deals going into the 2022 transfer markets.

Chelsea's veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta is the latest player on Barcelona's radar, with the Spaniard nearing the end of his current contract with the Blues. The 32-year-old's contract expires next June and at the moment has no plans to extend his deal with the Premier League club, which has alerted a number of clubs across Europe.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Barcelona have stolen a march over other interested suitors and are now in an advanced stage of their negotiations with Azpilicueta's camp with regards to a free transfer to Spain next summer. The Chelsea defender will be allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Xavi Hernandez is leading the push for Barcelona to sign Azpilicueta next summer, and club president Joan Laporta has agreed to sanction a move for the former Marseille defender. The Spain international's arrival is expected to see Dani Alves' return remain short-lived with Barcelona not expected to renew the six month deal he signed when he re-signed with them in November.

Barcelona are also in the market for an attacking player, with Xavi making it a priority when the January transfer window opens. They have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks with Manchester City's Ferran Torres said to be on top of the club's wish list.

Despite the new manager's interest in strengthening the attack, they are also keen to bolster their defence ahead of next season. While Azpilicueta will not serve the club's long-term thinking, he is certain to give them stability in the short-term not only with his versatility to play across the backline, but also through his experience in competing at the highest level.