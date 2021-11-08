It is no secret that Xavi Hernandez, the new head coach of Football Club Barcelona likes wide attacking players. The Spaniard is now expected to make a big push for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, who has been on the club's radar since the summer transfer window.

The former Al-Sadd coach likes to have skillful wingers in his squad, who can stretch opposition defenders and isolate their full-backs in one-on-one situations. Sterling thrives on playing on the wings and cutting inside to trouble defenders with his pace and trickery on the ball.

Barcelona were keen to sign him in the summer, but their dire financial situation put the England international out of reach. They have not given up on the former Liverpool forward, who is also said to be open to making the switch abroad having fallen out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI in recent weeks.

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, reigning Premier League champions City are willing to sit down with Barcelona to discuss a move for Sterling, but have a demand of their own. Guardiola wants midfielder Frenkie de Jong included in any deal that will take the Englishman to the Camp Nou, either in January or next summer.

De Jong has not captured the form that he showed for Ajax during their 2018-19 season, which earned him a big money move to Barcelona. The Catalan club are open to moving him on, if Xavi decides to go in a different direction once he evaluates all the players in training.

Guardiola, however, is a big fan of the midfielder, and remains certain that De Jong can get back to his best in the right environment. The City boss is always on the lookout for top quality midfielders, and is ready to accept Sterling's move to Barcelona, if they allow the Dutchman to move in the opposite direction.

The Premier League big guns will have to fork out a fee to land De Jong as he is valued at €70 million (£60m) by the La Liga outfit, while Sterling is valued at €50 million. Barcelona will take the €20 million difference to part with the midfielder and sign the speedy winger, which will bode well for the cash strapped club.