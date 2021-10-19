Barcelona may be mired in financial problems, but the club has every intention to continue strengthening the team in the upcoming transfer windows. Reinforcing the forward line remains a priority and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling remains top of the wanted list for the Catalan outfit.

The La Liga giants were linked with a move for Sterling during the summer transfer window, but their financial issues prevented them from considering a move. Barcelona could only manage three free transfers and one loan deal, while losing club talisman Lionel Messi and sacrificing Antoine Griezmann.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Barcelona are keen to strengthen their forward line with Sterling among the leading candidates to be targeted either in January or next summer. However, City are in no mood to make it easy for the Catalans, with the Premier League club slapping a €80 million (£67.6m) price tag on the wide forward.

The hefty price tag is certain to hamper the cash strapped Camp Nou outfit, but they could open talks with Sterling, who is said to be open to a move. The England international has lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI and is open to finding a new home despite the manager stating that he is counting on the Englishman this season.

The Etihad Stadium outfit are unlikely to stand in Sterling's way if he decides to leave, but will make it clear that interested clubs will have to meet their €80 million valuation. The Englishman's current contract expires in 2023 and despite talks stalling over a new deal, City are not ready to lower their valuation of the player.

Sterling will not be short of suitors if he decides to leave, with former club Liverpool and north London outfit Arsenal said to be monitoring the situation apart from Barcelona. The 26-year-old has started just three of the 11 games he has played in the league, which has seen him reconsider his future in Manchester.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have their own problems to deal with having made a poor start to the season. Ronald Koeman's side are currently in seventh place, five points behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, who have played one game more. The Catalans' Champions League campaign is also yet to get off the ground with the club having lost their opening two group stage games against Bayern Munich and Benfica.