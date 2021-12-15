FC Barcelona just can't catch a break. after a string of terrible results in the Champions League and La Liga Santander, they were also unable to secure a victory in the Maradona Cup on Tuesday night. The event was organised in cooperation with Argentine giants Boca Juniors to honour departed legend Diego Armando Maradona.

The match was played in Saudi Arabia, with both teams travelling a significant distance to pay tribute to the football legend who once suited up for both clubs. The friendly exhibition ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, but Boca Juniors trumped the Catalan giants 4-2 on penalties.

Barcelona scored the opening goal thanks to Ferran Jutgla, but Boca Juniors found the equaliser in the 77th minute courtesy of Exequiel Zeballos.

The match, albeit only an exhibition, could have been an opportunity for Xavi Hernandez to lift the spirits in his dressing room. The club had just come out of a draw against Osasuna in La Liga, which also comes at the heels of their Champions League exit following a 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, a defeat in the friendly did not do anything to shift the morale.

Xavi also had the opportunity to test his youth players in competitive conditions. 22-year-old Jutgla scored the lone goal for the club, showing the manager that he is ready to log in more minutes in La Liga. The goal comes just days after his debut for the club during the Osasuna match.

Speaking of debut, returning defender Dani Alves was finally able to suit up for he first time since his departure five and a half years ago. The Brazilian re-signed with the club after the arrival of new manager Xavi, but he isn't eligible to play until January. However, he was allowed to suit up for the friendly, and his performance was a positive sign for things to come.

Riqui Puig was also impressive, and Xavi will likely be noting his performance in order to make better use of him in their upcoming matches. Ilias Akhomach Chakkour also appears to be one to watch, and Xavi will be relieved to see that he has more options than he may have originally been comfortable with.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Boca Juniors were flawless from the penalty spot. The Catalans lost the shootout 4-2 after a shot from Matheus Pereira was saved and Guillem Jaime blasted over the bar.