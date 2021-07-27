Barcelona are hoping to finalise the deal that will see Miralem Pjanic leave the club in the coming days. The Catalan club's complete focus remains on offloading a number of first-team stars in order to slash their wage bill and re-sign Lionel Messi.

Pjanic has been told that he is not part of Ronald Koeman's plans for next season, and Barcelona are hoping to find him a new home at the earliest. The Bosnian midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in England and Italy, but his preference remains to return to former club Juventus.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the 30-year-old midfielder is doing everything in his power to ensure Barcelona and Juventus reach an agreement this summer. Pjanic is ready to take a pay cut to join Juventus on a loan deal and rekindle his relationship with former manager Massimiliano Allegri, who took over from Andrea Pirlo this summer.

Juventus, however, have a slight issue of their own and that is midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The Serie A club are also struggling financially and will have to move the former Arsenal midfielder on, before they can make any further additions in midfield.

Ramsey has attracted interest from Premier League clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus are ready to sanction his transfer for a minimal fee from either club. The Serie A club have asked Barcelona for an extension until they sort out Ramsey's future before returning for Pjanic.

Pjanic has also attracted interest from former club AS Roma and Serie A champions Inter Milan, but the Bosnia international has his heart set on a return to the club where he made his name. Pjanic's move will not earn Barcelona a fee, with the move expected to be a loan, but they will get a big reprieve on their over-inflated wage bill.