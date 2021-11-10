Ansu Fati's injury has become a major cause of concern at FC Barcelona, but the incident during the match against Celta Vigo also exposed another problem within the club. It has been revealed that Philippe Coutinho rubbed some people the wrong way after Ansu picked up the knock.

Just minutes before the half-time break, the teenager was clearly hurting and needed to be replaced. Interim manager Sergi Barjuan reportedly asked Coutinho to warm up, but the Brazilian sluggishly got up and took off his coat slowly while saying, "There's no need [to make the change]. The half-time break is coming."

According to Marca, the Brazilian then proceeded to warm-up half-heartedly, but Barjuan did not let it slide. The temporary coach opted to bring in Alejandro Balde to replace Fati instead of Coutinho.

The match eventually ended with a 3-3 draw after the Blaugrana choked in the second half. They squandered a three-goal advantage, with Iago Aspas scoring a late injury time goal to salvage a point.

Read more Messi could return to Barcelona in 2023

Understandably, the mood was grim at the dressing room after they squandered a three-goal lead. Diario Sport has revealed that an unnamed "senior figure" confronted Coutinho in the dressing room and gave him a piece of his mind. The Brazilian's attitude did not go down well with some people t the club, especially since he is still one of the highest paid players in the roster.

He made a big money move from Premier League side Liverpool FC in 2018, but has so far failed to live up to his potential at the Camp Nou. The club tried to offload him last summer, but there were no takers who were willing to match the club's valuation. As a result, the wage bill is still suffering for a player who is not making an equivalent contribution.

New manager Xavi Hernandez will have to add the Coutinho situation to the list of things that he needs to address in the coming weeks. He took charge of his first official training session with the club on Tuesday, with a limited number of players available due to injuries and the international break.