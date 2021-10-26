Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior gained a lot of new fans after his performances this season, but he has not endeared himself to the spectators at the Camp Nou. FC Barcelona's fans were caught hurling abuse both literally and figuratively at the Brazilian during the club's 1-2 El Clasico loss last Sunday.

Vinicius was expected to make a big impact for Los Blancos during the match against Barcelona. Although he didn't find the back of the net himself, he sent Oscar Mingueza running like a headless chicken. The rest of the Barcelona defence had to compensate, opening up the opportunity for David Alaba to give Real Madrid the lead in the first half.

Koeman had to compensate by removing Mingueza from the pitch in the second half. Vinicius remained a threat, and Barcelona were unable to find a reply. In the 87th minute, Vini picked up a knock and received treatment before eventually being subbed off.

As he limped off the pitch and made his way around the perimeter to get back to the Real Madrid bench, the home fans made sure he knew exactly how they felt about him. Loud boos, expletives, insults and middle fingers were directed at the young forward, with some fans even throwing various objects at him.

According to Marca, balls of paper, cups and other various objects were seen being thrown at the player, with some debris even entering the pitch. Vinicius calmly pushed some items off the playing field, and smiled while pointing at the scoreboard. At that point, Real Madrid were leading 1-0.

Lucas Vazquez eventually scored the winner for Los Blancos before Sergio Aguero scored a consolation goal for Barcelona late into stoppage time.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez is now tasked with the responsibility of reporting the incident, and it remains to be seen if any action will be taken against Barcelona's fans.

The Catalan government recently allowed stadiums to operate at full capacity, after more than a year of restrictions due to the pandemic. However, overzealous fans may have been there to support their club, but they also clearly showed the dark side of having spectators in the stands.