Robert Lewandowski is expected to report for pre-season training with Bayern Munich on July 12 despite his desire to join Football Club Barcelona. The Catalan club are willing to meet any demands put forward by the German club, but are currently facing an uphill battle to land Xavi Hernandez's top target.

The Poland international has made it clear that he has no intention of staying in Germany beyond this summer. Lewandowski wants to join FC Barcelona and has already agreed terms on a three-year deal after rejecting Bayern's offer.

The Bavarian giants, however, have no intention of letting him leave this summer, with the striker still having one year left on his contract with the club. Bayern management is clear that they consider him a valuable part of the squad going into the 2022-23 campaign.

"Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season. The situation hasn't changed. Robert has a contract with us for another year and we're happy when he joins us for the first day of training," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said during the unveiling of Sadio Mane, as quoted on Sky Sports.

Despite Bayern's insistence on retaining Lewandowski, Barcelona are not backing down. The Catalan club's first offer was simply ignored by their European rivals, but they are expected to return with a second offer - expected to be close to around €50 million.

Xavi has made it clear to Barcelona president Joan Laporta that Lewandowski needs to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer. There are no alternatives to Europe's top marksman, and despite the Polish forward turning 34 years old in August, the La Liga outfit is ready to spend big.

However, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić dismissed the Spanish club's interest. He made the German Bundesliga club's position clear by stating that he expects Lewandowski at pre-season training, with the Pole expected to honour his deal with the club.

"New bid from Barcelona? I'm not thinking about that. I'm expecting to see Robert in training at Sabener Straße on July 12. Our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023," Salihamidžić said, as quoted on Barca Universal.