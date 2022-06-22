Football Club Barcelona made Robert Lewandowski their number one target for the summer transfer window. The Catalan club initiated contact with the Bayern Munich forward's agent Pini Zahavi, after Xavi Hernandez put him on top his wanted list this summer.

The La Liga giants were hoping it will be a smooth operation, especially after Lewandowski informed Bayern that he did not want to remain at the Allianz Arena beyond this summer. The Bundesliga giants, though, are not in a mood to concede which has now made things uneasy for Barcelona.

Bayern are keen for the Poland international to remain in Munich and fulfill the final year of his contract. The Bavarian giants simply ignored Barcelona's opening offer for the striker, which has made the Catalan club a little shaky in their pursuit of Europe's top marksman.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness feels Lewandowski will eventually accept if he has to remain in Germany and fulfill the final year of his deal. The Bavarian giants are close to landing Sadio Mane from Liverpool, but despite the Senegal forward's arrival, they are adamant that the Pole remains at the club until next summer.

"[He has] joined the position of FC Bayern: that is, to exercise the right to have the contract fulfilled if no alternative is found," Hoeness said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes. "I assume that Robert will accept it in the end."

Barcelona are hoping that Lewandowski's insistence on leaving Bayern will help them close out the deal. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation, but the Poland international only has eyes for Barcelona and is not keen on a move to England.

The Catalan giants made an opening offer of €35 million, which was ignored by Bayern, but are said to be ready to go up to €50 million to land Lewandowski. It is a considerable fee for a player who will be 34-years-old in August, and has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Xavi Hernandez is desperate for a new forward despite having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres at his disposal. The Spanish coach has informed club president Joan Laporta to make it a priority to sign Lewandowski at the earliest.