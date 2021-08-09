Barcelona are expecting Ilaix Moriba to leave the club after making little to no progress in negotiating a new deal with the midfielder's representatives in recent weeks. Only a sudden U-turn from the player or his representatives to accept the terms on the table will see the Spain youth international remain at the Camp Nou in the long-term.

The Catalan club want to keep Moriba in Barcelona beyond his current contract that expires in 2022 and have been in talks with his agents for a number of weeks. The club's first offer was turned down by the midfielder, and his demands have been deemed more than what the La Liga outfit are ready to commit for a fringe player.

Moriba's hefty demands have seen him banished from the first-team set up during pre-season. He has been training with the Barcelona B team despite making 18 first-team appearances last season. The Catalan club's hierarchy are ready to keep him on the sidelines until he reaches an agreement.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are now convinced that Moriba's future lies away from the Camp Nou. The club are ready to listen to offers for the highly-rated midfielder in the coming weeks as they have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer next summer.

Ronald Koeman is a big admirer of the young midfielder and was hoping the club will reach a resolution before the end of the transfer window. The Barcelona manager will now have to look elsewhere to fill the void in midfield that Moriba was expected to fill this season.

Moriba's agents do not seem to be worried about Barcelona's refusal to match their demands. The midfielder will not be short of suitors if Barcelona officially make him available for transfer this summer.

English Premier League big guns Chelsea and Manchester City have been credited with interest in Moriba. The two clubs are said to be willing to offer more than Barcelona's current offer, but will have to agree a fee with the Catalan outfit.

Apart from the English clubs, Moriba's agents have also sounded out clubs in the German Bundesliga, while Ligue outfit Olympic Marseille are also monitoring the situation closely with a view to a potential move.