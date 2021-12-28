FC Barcelona have been having a difficult time offloading their high earners in order to free up space in their salary cap. However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel this winter, as both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in making offers to acquire the services of Sergino Dest.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and Xavi has identified several targets that can reinforce his squad. In order to successfully enter the market, the Catalan giants need to generate funds and offload high earners. Dest had been a fairly important player for former manager Ronald Koeman, but he has been deemed surplus to Xavi's requirements.

Read more Barcelona ready to announce new signing, medical in progress

The American is one of the players with significant value that could help Barcelona earn some cash. They could afford to let him go thanks to the arrival of Dani Alves, which meant that they now have have someone with experience to cover his position at right-back. Sergi Roberto can tag-team with the returning veteran, leaving little to no room for Dest.

At only 21, Dest is an attractive option for any club that's looking for a good long-term investment. Incidentally, it is also a bit puzzling why Xavi is not choosing to invest in developing the young player. Instead, he has gone in the opposite direction, bringing back the 38-year-old Alves.

Nevertheless, Arsenal is ready to try to bring Dest to the Premier League, where he can provide reinforcements for Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back. Meanwhile, a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich is a good option for the player. The Bavarian side's regular right-back, Benjamin Pavard, has been hit by ankle injuries and Dest could potentially join a club that is challenging for multiple trophies this season.

If the deal pushes through, Barcelona will have the opportunity to focus on strengthening their attack and going after Xavi's preferred transfer targets.