Ilaix Moriba is in no rush to leave Barcelona despite failing to agree a new deal with the club and generating interest from a number of clubs across Europe. He is ready to bide his time and is in no rush to accept the terms on the table despite being pushed out of the first-team.

The Catalan club have been in talks with Moriba and his representatives for a number of weeks but have failed to make a breakthrough. The midfielder has rejected the clubs offers with Barcelona now resigned to lose the Spain youth international either this summer or the next.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was not impressed with the midfielder's stance and gave the player an ultimatum recently. He made it clear that until an agreement is reached, Moriba's exile from the first-team will continue, which means he will not play for the club in the upcoming campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Moriba is ready to continue training with the Barcelona B squad and is willing to accept the club's decision to keep him in the stands for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign. He is ready to walk away from the club on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2022, which will allow him to join the team of his preference on his terms.

The 18-year-old is certainly not short of suitors this summer. Moriba's contract standoff has been monitored closely by a number of clubs across Europe, with Premier League big guns Manchester City and Chelsea said to be the frontrunners for the Spain youth international's signature.

However, there's been a new entrant to the race with the report claiming that Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig reigniting their interest from last summer for Moriba. The German club has a great track record of developing young players, and they are keen to take the Barcelona midfielder to the Red Bull Arena this summer.