Chelsea Football Club finally got the better of Football Club Barcelona after they convinced Cesar Azpilicueta to snub a move to the Camp Nou this summer. Xavi Hernandez was unable to fulfil his promise to the Spanish defender, who committed his long-term future to the Blues.

Azpilicueta was among FC Barcelona's top defensive targets alongside Jules Kounde, whom they signed from Sevilla last week. The Spain international had agreed terms with the Catalan club, and Xavi was confident about bringing him to La Liga this summer.

Matheu Alemany, the Barcelona sporting director, had held meetings with the Chelsea hierarchy about a move for Azpilicueta and fellow full-back Marcos Alonso. The two clubs were thought to be close to reaching an agreement for the duo, who had just one year remaining on their current deals.

However, after much deliberation, Chelsea decided that they were not willing to let their club captain leave. The Blues offered Azpilicueta a new two-year deal until the summer of 2024, which was gladly accepted by the Spaniard, who has now spent over a decade with the west London club.

"I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands," Azpilicueta told Chelsea's official site.

"I would like to say thank you to Mr. Todd and Mr. Behdad for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was always keen to keep Azpilicueta in England. The German coach indicated earlier in the summer that he was not ready to grant the Spaniard's wish to return to his homeland and join FC Barcelona.

Chelsea and Brighton have been preparing contracts in the night in order to get Marc Cucurella deal signed on Friday. Medical was perfect and Thomas Tuchel is now waiting for him. 🔵📑 #CFC



Fee confirmed as advanced earlier: £55m guaranteed plus £7m in add-ons to Brighton. pic.twitter.com/Q9evTxD01m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Alonso, meanwhile, is expected to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The Spaniard is in the final-year of his contract and will be deemed surplus to requirements once Chelsea complete their move for Brighton and Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella is likely to be unveiled on Friday after the two Premier League clubs reached an agreement over a £62 million deal. The Spanish defender will join Ben Chilwell as Tuchel's two options at left back for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.