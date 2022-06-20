Football Club Barcelona are convinced Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva are keen to play at the Camp Nou. While they are Xavi's top targets, the club are also looking at strengthening a number of positions this summer, but the club's economic position is currently holding them back.

The Catalan giants are on the way to solving it and can now finally see light at the end of the tunnel. On Thursday, the Barcelona board approved the sale of 49.9% of BLM, the company that runs the club's retail business, especially the merchandising. The board also agreed to sell or give 25% of the TV rights.

The Catalan club is expected to earn between €600 million to €700 million for the next few years when the sale goes through this summer. It will come as a much needed boost to help the club continue to challenge for the best talent across Europe.

Barcelona's current situation and the La Liga salary cap has seen them struggle to register new arrivals Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie. Xavi is keen to further bolster his team with Lewandowski and Silva on top of his wanted list.

Lewandowski has already told Bayern Munich that he wants to leave. The German club are keen for Europe's top marksman to honour his deal until 2023, but are likely to be pushed to sanction the move by the Poland international and Barcelona's offer.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, according to Sky Sports, has eyes only for Barcelona and has already turned down approaches from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. A €50 million fee has been mooted, but it will depend on the Bavarian giants to make a decision.

Similarly, Silva has also been on Barcelona's radar for a number of months, but Manchester City is reluctant to let the Portuguese midfielder leave. The 27-year-old emerged as a vital player under Pep Guardiola last season, and is expected to command a huge fee in the region of €80 million.

The Spanish giants will need to raise funds through player sales if they are to sign all of Xavi's targets. Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a high profile move to Manchester United this summer.

While Xavi is a fan of the Dutch midfielder, he is aware that the club need to prioritise its economic situation. De Jong is valued at around €80 million, and with United keen to take him to Old Trafford, it could give them the funds necessary to pursue Silva, who is said to be keen to test himself at the Camp Nou.