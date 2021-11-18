FC Barcelona is desperate to raise funds and rise above the financial rubble that the club has found itself under in recent times. The Catalans are ready to sell on of their prized assets - Frenkie de Jong - to raise much needed cash to help new manager Xavi Hernandez strengthen the squad when the January transfer window opens.

The La Liga giants are in a dire situation owing to heavy overspending in recent seasons, which has seen their wage bill balloon and curtail the club's ability to make new signings in the last transfer window. The club have debts totaling over €1 billion and have had their spending cap slashed to €97 million for the season from over €300 million.

Barcelona are now desperate to ease their situation and ready to offload one of their key players in De Jong to raise funds. The Camp Nou outfit, according to El Chiringuito, are ready to sell the Netherlands international for £75 million with Manchester City touted as the potential destination for the former Ajax midfielder.

The Catalan outfit have tried selling a number of their other high earners like Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti, but have found no takers for the once in-demand players. It has now forced them to look at more valuable players, who are certain to generate interest from top clubs across Europe.

Moreover, Barcelona have a number of youngsters from the La Masia academy like Pedri and Gavi, who have shone in midfield this season, which will help them cope with the loss of De Jong. Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Dutchman as he searches for a midfielder that will seamlessly fit into his possession-based football philosophy.

There were talks about a potential swap deal between City and Barcelona involving Raheem Sterling and De Jong, but the Spanish club are hoping to complete a cash deal rather than acquire a player as part of the deal. According to El Chiringuito's Jose Alvarez Haya, the La Liga side are expected to prioritise a forward and a defender with the £75 million they generate from the sale.

However, it remains to be seen how Xavi reacts to the news of De Jong's potential sale. While the Spanish manager is keen to bring in a wide attacking player, he has recently heaped praise on the Dutchman, who he feels suits Barcelona's style of play and is destined for big things in the future.

"He is an extraordinary player, he is not afraid to receive the ball in difficult areas, to turn around," Xavi said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He needs time to adapt, it is another culture. It is a big club. Frenkie de Jong is Frenkie de Jong. It has nothing to do with it, neither with me, nor with Iniesta nor with Busquets," he added. "He has a very good generation and he is going to achieve great things."