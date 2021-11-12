Xavi Hernandez wants to strengthen his Barcelona team when the January transfer window opens, but the club's financial problems are likely to restrict his spending amount. The former Al Sadd boss is not willing to rush into it, and is keen to first assess the squad at his disposal before deciding the areas he wants to strengthen.

The Catalan club struggled to make signings in the summer owing to their crippling debt and oversized wage bill. Barcelona had to settle for three free transfers and one loan deal, of which Memphis Depay is the only summer arrival that has made an impact thus far.

According to ESPN, Xavi will have just a paltry €10 million (£8.5m) to spend in the winter transfer window, making almost any top signing impossible to complete. It was initially estimated that the Spaniard will have at least €20 million at his disposal, but circumstances have changed in recent weeks after new contracts were handed out to Pedri and Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have to be very mindful of their spending in January, after La Liga cut their spending cap from over €300 million to just €97 million owing to the losses accrued in the last two seasons. The spending cap includes the transfer budget and the wages paid to players during the course of the campaign.

Xavi, according to AS, not in a rush to make new additions before assessing the squad at his disposal. The Camp Nou legend has the international break to assess the players not on duty with their national teams before deciding where the new additions are required.

It is claimed that the new Barcelona boss is keen to add another forward to his ranks, with Raheem Sterling's name being mentioned frequently as the club's top target. Xavi has made no secret that he prefers to play with wide attacking players that can pressure defenders in one-on-one situations.

Sterling is open to leaving Manchester City, where he has fallen out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI, and a move to Barcelona remains a tempting one despite their recent fall from grace. The reigning Premier League champions are willing to let him leave, but will demand at least £45 million from interested suitors.

Barcelona will not be able to match the English club's demands and instead will ask for Sterling on a loan deal with an obligation to make the deal permanent at a later date. The England international will not be short of suitors, with reports indicating that Arsenal is among other clubs that could make a move if he decides to leave City either in January or the summer.