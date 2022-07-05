Football Club Barcelona have changed their stance on Frenkie de Jong after initially being open to letting the midfielder leave the club this summer. Manchester United are keen to sign the Dutch midfielder and have been in talks with the Catalan club for a number of weeks.

Xavi is keen for De Jong to remain at the Camp Nou, but is aware of the financial constraints hampering the club at the moment. Barcelona value the Netherlands international at around €85 million, which will aid the club in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have a verbal agreement with Barcelona for an initial fee of €65 million, but are still discussing the terms of €20 million, which they have to pay in add-ons. They are yet to discuss personal terms with De Jong, which is expected to be a relatively easy process once they agree a deal with the La Liga giants.

"Structure of the add-ons still to be discussed as personal terms too, salary reduction very unlikely - so, nothing has changed yet for Frenkie de Jong deal on Monday," Fabrizio Romano wrote. "Man Utd and Barça still in contact, no negotiations yet on player side."

De Jong has spoken of his desire of remain at the Camp Nou on more than one occasion this summer. The Dutchman, who has a contract until 2025, even indicated that he is ready to commit his long-term future to the club if offered a new deal this summer.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who was initially open to selling De Jong, has confirmed that the club have no intention of selling the former Ajax star. However, the Dutchman will have to take a pay cut going forward, because as it stands he is expected to earn €40 million during the upcoming campaign.

"There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay," Laporta said. "I'm going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there's also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted."

United boss Erik ten Hag is desperate for reunion with his former midfielder at Old Trafford. The former Ajax coach has made De Jong a top priority this summer, as he looks to rebuild his midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.