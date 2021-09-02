Barcelona's torrid transfer window came to a conclusion on Tuesday and club are now focusing on other deals, namely, a new contract for manager Ronald Koeman. The hierarchy is keen to extend the Dutchman's deal which currently expires in 2022, but he will have to meet certain conditions to prolong it.

Joan Laporta is keen to see Koeman continue at the helm, and the club have been in contact with the former Everton coach's agent Rob Jansen to talk about an extension until 2023. The club are keen to provide the manager the freedom to work without worrying about his future, while also ensuring he has total authority over his squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the new contract offer will come with certain conditions that Koeman will have to meet in order for it to be valid beyond the summer of 2022. To start with, the Barcelona manager will have to challenge for titles this season, with La Liga and Champions League being the priorities for the club.

Secondly, Koeman will have to ensure Barcelona can play attractive football, a style they have come to be known for since the days of Johann Cruyff. And finally, the manager will have to ensure game time for players coming through the academy and certain senior players, whom the club want to sell in the future.

The report mentions the name of Riqui Puig, a highly-rated academy player, who is now part of the first-team set up. Among the senior players, the club want Koeman to reintegrate Samuel Umtiti back into the playing squad, despite Barcelona's desperate efforts to offload him this summer.

The club are hopeful that regular game time for Umtiti will help in improving his market value ahead of the January or next summer's transfer window. It remains to be seen if Koeman will accept the terms offered by the club, as it comes loaded with multiple conditions that have to be fulfilled.