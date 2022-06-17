Fans of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and long-term partner Shakira were shocked to hear news of their separation, which was confirmed by the stars themselves earlier this month. Now, it seems as though Pique himself is less concerned about the split, with Spanish media reporting that he has been spotted out and about with his new ladylove.

Pique and Shakira started dating in 2010 after meeting during the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The union has led to two children, and even though they were never legally married, many saw them as a married couple.

However, they confirmed their split days after numerous reports came out claiming that Pique had moved back to his bachelor pad and is seeing another woman. Details are scarce and some fake news items have come out, but claims about a new woman remain consistent even though her identity remains mysterious.

For now, Spanish media outlets including Marca are claiming that a certain 22-year-old blonde woman has captured the footballer's attention. Further reports claim that her name starts with a "C" and that the pair met at a Barcelona nightclub where the young lady works either as a waitress or event hostess.

Now, it is being said that the relationship is more special than initially thought. Journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez revealed in their podcast "Mamarzzis" that "Pique and his special friend were seen being affectionate early Thursday morning in a town on the Catalan coast".

The alleged "sighting" took place at around 1:00 am in Pique's car.

The woman's identity is still being protected for the most part, but she has reportedly quit her job at the Barcelona nightclub. Pique is reportedly keen on protecting his woman, and her identity is being guarded, at least for now.

"We don't know the nature of the relationship, but we do know that it is important enough for the player that they not be seen together. This makes us think the relationship will move forward," said the journalists.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona are reportedly keen for the whole scandal to die down as soon as possible. They remain confident in Pique's commitment to the club, but they also do not want him to be dealing with extra-curricular distractions once the 2022/23 season gets underway.