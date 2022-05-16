The arrival of Xavi Hernandez certainly saved Barcelona's 2021-22 campaign, but despite managing to get up to second place in La Liga, they were well off champions Real Madrid. The Catalan club are planning a busy transfer window with Xavi keen to strengthen the squad in multiple positions.

Barcelona have already agreed pre-contract deals with Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. Xavi is keen to add a prolific number nine and an experienced centre-back as a priority in the summer.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is among the club's top targets, and the Catalan giants are expected to make an attempt to sign him in the summer. He remains a key player for the Serie A side, and they are unlikely to let him leave without a fight.

However, according to Sport, Barcelona are determined to test their resolve, and his contract situation gives them an advantage. Koulibaly's current contract expires in 2023, and he has thus far rejected the offer of an extension from the Naples club.

Napoli will have no intention of letting him leave on a free transfer, especially after turning down bids worth €70 million in the past. They will be keen to get a fee this summer, and his contract situation could see him available for a fee of around €30 million.

Barcelona's ongoing financial troubles will see them struggle to match even their current valuation. The report claims that the La Liga giants could compensate by adding players to convince Napoli to part with Koulibaly for less than their current valuation.

It is unclear which players will be included in the deal, but United States international Sergino Dest is expected to be among the players offered to the Serie A side. Koulibaly, however, is certain to attract interest from a number of top clubs across Europe, who could very well offer a much more lucrative deal than Barcelona.