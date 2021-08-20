Barcelona's chances of offloading Martin Braithwaite are getting slimmer as the transfer deadline draws closer, and the striker is ready to spend the campaign with the La Liga giants. The Denmark international is not keen to take a step back in his career and join a mid-table team in another league.

The Catalan giants remain determined to see the back of Braithwaite this summer and were hoping to sell him for a considerable fee in order to further ease their financial strain. Ronald Koeman has publicly acknowledged the need for a new forward, but the Barcelona hierarchy have made it clear that they need to sell before they can make further additions.

Braithwaite was among a number of first-team stars that have been made available for transfer owing to Barcelona's desperate need to slash their inflated wage bill. The offers have been few and far between with most players content to hold on to their lucrative contacts with the La Liga club rather than accept a lower salary elsewhere.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Braithwaite has generated interest from clubs in the Premier League, but the striker is only willing to join a club competing for trophies. He has turned down offers from Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United in England with both clubs unlikely to be competing for trophies this season.

The Danish forward made his way to Barcelona from Leganes and is not ready to take a step back in his career. The La Liga side remain hopeful of a tempting offer arriving before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 31.

Braithwaite remains a part of Koeman's plans and will be given game time if he chooses to remain at the Camp Nou for one more season. The 30-year-old started Barcelona's season opening game against Real Sociedad and impressed by bagging two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win.

The Dane is expected to retain his starting place when Barcelona travel to the San Mames Barria to take on Athletic Club on Saturday. Braithwaite remains the only fit centre-forward in Koeman's squad after new arrival Sergio Aguero was ruled out for 10 weeks with a calf injury.