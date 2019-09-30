Batwoman star Ruby Rose has revealed that she underwent an emergency back surgery several months ago. She also took to Instagram to share a graphic video of her being operated.

Ruby Rose shared that the procedure was needed as she was at risk of being paralysed, due to two herniated discs she sustained following intense stunt work on the "Batwoman" movie set. The actress posted a video of the surgical procedure and hinted that TV show "Grey's Anatomy" inspired her to do so. However, the video includes graphic details and is not for the faint-hearted.

"To anyone asking why I let them video it...Did you not watch that Grey's Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under," Rose wrote along with the post on Instagram.

The post came after the 33-year-old was swarmed with questions regarding a scar on her neck. She wrote on Instagram: To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck...A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralysed...I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms".

She also shared a less graphic video on YouTube ahead of her surgery, where she explains to the doctors where she feels pain.

Rose plays the titular lesbian superhero in "Batwoman", which is all set to premiere on Sunday, October 6 on The CW Television Network. The show will make history by portraying the first openly lesbian superhero on television, reports Vulture.

The "Orange is the New Black" actress donned the "Batwoman" suit earlier as well, when she played Batwoman/Kate Kane in a DC Crossover episode, which also served as a trial run for the character.