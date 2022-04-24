Bayern Munich have once again proven their superiority in Germany after comfortably securing a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. The latest trophy puts them one step above Italian side Juventus FC, with whom they previously held a joint record of nine consecutive titles in the top five European leagues.

The title-winning victory could not have been sweeter, as Bayern sealed the crown via a 3-1 triumph over closest contenders, Borussia Dortmund. The rest of the field was a long way behind, and it was a thrilling conclusion between the two remaining championship contenders.

Bayern Munich took the early lead via a Serge Gnabry goal, who managed to take advantage of a clumsily cleared header. The ball fell conveniently in front of him, and he did not hesitate to finish with his right foot.

The match would not have been complete without a goal from prolific striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored his 27th goal this season with the help of Thomas Muller. Early in the second half, there was a slight change in momentum after Marco Reus won a penalty for the visitors. Emre Can scored the consolation goal from the spot after getting past Manuel Neuer with a shot close to the ground.

Dortmund kept fighting in the latter stages of the match, never giving the Bavarians time to relax. However, in the 83rd minute, they secured the cushion they needed thanks to the composure of teenager Jamal Musiala, who somehow managed to send the ball into the back of the net after a mad scramble inside the box.

The victory sealed the title for Bayern Munich, who opened up a 12-point advantage over Dortmund with only three games left to play. With only nine more points available, it has become mathematically impossible for Dortmund to catch up.