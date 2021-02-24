English teenage sensation Jamal Musiala contributed to Bayern Munich's 1-4 thrashing of Lazio in the first leg of their last 16 encounter in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. In the process, the 17-year-old became the youngest English scorer in the competition.

Musiala was also named player of the match even as big names like Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane also lent their names to the scoreboard for the title holders.

Lewandowski drew first blood inside the opening ten minutes and logged his 72nd goal in the competition. That puts him ahead of Real Madrid legend Raul as the third top scorer in the Champions League. The top two spots are of course still being occupied by FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi with 119 goals and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a long way ahead at 134.

The Polish forward danced around Pepe Reina to neatly tuck into the net following a weak back pass from Mateo Musacchio. Musiala doubled the lead in the 24th minute before Leroy Sane added a third. Sane was also instrumental in pushing Francesco Acerbi into an own goal to complete Bayern's haul of four goals for the evening.

Lazio then took a consolation goal in the 49th minute thanks to Joaquin Correa. If they put up a fight in the second leg, the lone goal on Tuesday might still prove crucial.

However, Bayern Munich is still the favourite to advance to the quarter-finals. The defending champions have not only been winning, but they have been thrashing their opponents this season, much in the same way they did last year. Anyone who faces Bayern must come with all guns blazing if they want to avoid humiliation.

Hansi Flick has created a team that has bulldozed through six trophies in less than a year. It remains to be seen if any of the remaining clubs can put an end to their dominance.

The second leg between Bayern and Lazio will take place on March 17.