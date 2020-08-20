Bayern Munich is bulldozing through the UEFA Champions League this season. After thrashing FC Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals, they secured another emphatic victory against Olympique Lyonnais last night. The semi-final match ended 3-0, with Robert Lewandowski getting closer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League goal scoring record.

This will be Bayern Munich's 11th appearance in a Champions League final, while Paris Saint-Germain will be appearing for the first time. The Bundesliga champions are enjoying a 28-match unbeaten streak across all competitions that stretches from all the way back in December.

According to a match report by the BBC, Lyon had a couple of missed chances at the start of a match courtesy of a wide shot from Memphis Depay and a strike from Karl Toko Ekambi that hit the post. After the opening quarter, the tide turned in favour of Bayern as Serge Gnabry scored the opener in the 18th minute.

Robert Lewandowski was on full attack mode and it was one of his blocked attempts that fell back on Gnabry's feet again. He tapped the ball in and Bayern found themselves 2-0 up on the 33rd minute. The rest of the match was intense, with Ekambi trying his luck and failing once again.

Finally, in the 88th minute, Lewandowski scored his 15th goal of the competition, taking Bayern 3-0 up. The Polish striker is now only one goal short of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 16 Champions League goals in one season. He achieved this feat despite having the quarter-finals and semi-finals reduced to single-leg knockout encounters. Lewandowski will be disappointed that there won't be a Ballon d'Or award for 2020, as he is looking more and more worthy of the prize.

While Bayern Munich appears to be breezing past all of their opponents in the competition so far, Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to put up a harder fight. This is the French club's first ever appearance in the Champions League final despite dominating the domestic league for several years.

Bayern Munich is also extra motivated, after having lost in their last four Champions League semi-finals appearances. They also have the opportunity to win a treble this year, after having already won the domestic league and cup.

The UEFA Champions League final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain on August 23 in Lisbon.