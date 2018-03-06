Britney Spears knows exactly how to impress her followers, and didn't fail with her latest Instagram clip.

The 36-year-old singer, who has a penchant for pink, put on a catwalk show for her 18.8m fans in her own house.

Wearing a bright pink off-shoulder mini dress which showed off her gym-honed physique and toned legs, Spears added height to her look with a pair of black ankle-strap heels as she strutted towards the camera in her lavish home complete with high-ceilings and luxurious rugs.

She captioned the clip: "Sometimes you're just trying to get out the door and go to your favorite restaurant when your girlfriend pulls out her phone... so naturally you got to strut like it's a runway show!!! Bahaha ."

Looking happier than ever in the video, Spears hinted that her aspiring actor beau Sam Asghari had taken it.

One fan appeared to comment on Spears' gym efforts, replying: "You look amazing! Keep up the good work. So proud!!"

While someone else wrote: "Looking fantastic."

A third added: "You look so happy and have turned into a beautiful young lady! So happy for you! "

Spears met Asghari, who was born in 1994 and is of Persian heritage, on the set of her music video for Slumber Party as he played her love interest.

Clips from the video show them staring into each other's eyes while Spears crawls across the dinner table in a skimpy outfit and over-the-knee boots.

The pair – who have been dating since 2016 – sparked rumours of an engagement after the singer was spotted with a ring on her left hand in Hawaii in January.

Spears has been married twice before – once for just 55 hours to Jason Allen Alexander and a second time to dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons with, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11.