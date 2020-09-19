Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has been undergoing military training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. The elder daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium started a new chapter of her life from Aug. 31. The Belgian Royal Palace has released photographs and videos of the 18-year-old royal at the academy.

The Belgian Royal Palace took to its official Instagram page on Wednesday and shared videos and photographs of Princess Elisabeth at the military academy. All of the photos were taken by Royal Palace photographer, Bas Bogaerts, on Sept. 9 and 10.

Also known as the the Duchess of Brabant, the heir to the Belgian throne is treated no differently than others. She can be seen lining up for food alongside her fellow cadets and also helps clean the halls. Elisabeth is also seen taking learning warfare and undergoing physical training, long distance running. A supervisor said to VRT: "We are honoured to have her with us, but we just treat her like any other student."

"She is addressed by her family name. That is 'van België' because she is in a Dutch-speaking group. Just like we address all students with their family name. Her fellow students also integrated her very well. I don't think anyone realises every day that there is a princess in their platoon," the supervisor added.

Part one of the course ends on Friday, Sept. 25. The students who graduate receive their blue caps indicating that they can begin their military training. The ceremony will take place in front of their parents.

Prinses Elisabeth en haar medestudenten startten op 2 september met de militaire initiatiefase in het Kamp #Elsenborn te BÃ¼tgenbach. Het is een belangrijk onderdeel van haar opleiding (1ste jaar) Sociale en Militaire Wetenschappen aan de @kms_erm_rm.@BelgiumDefence pic.twitter.com/9yWQUTgXKj — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) September 15, 2020

The basic officer training is organised slightly different this year due to COVID-19 health crisis. Instead of the shared dormitories that are traditionally used, the students will stay in individual rooms. In classes, the students will have permanent seats and between the different students, plexi screens have been installed. During mealtime, they will sit in small permanent groups. But, the Royal Military Academy has tried to organise as many classes as possible in real life.

The princess joined 169 students first year students for military training with an initiation camp in Elsenborn. Day one for the duchess and her fellow students began at 9 am sharp and was intended as an introduction day. The students began a rigorous four-week military initiation phase, before the they start their classes in military and social sciences.