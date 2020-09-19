Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has been undergoing military training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. The elder daughter of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium started a new chapter of her life from Aug. 31. The Belgian Royal Palace has released photographs and videos of the 18-year-old royal at the academy.

The Belgian Royal Palace took to its official Instagram page on Wednesday and shared videos and photographs of Princess Elisabeth at the military academy. All of the photos were taken by Royal Palace photographer, Bas Bogaerts, on Sept. 9 and 10.

Academisch, militair, fysiek en karakter zijn de 4 belangrijkste pijlers in de vorming van officier. Volgens een vast schema worden de leerlingen onderwezen in de basistechnieken van het vuren met een karabijn. â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ La formation d'un officier est axÃ©e sur 4 piliers : acadÃ©mique, militaire, physique et caractÃ¨re. Lâ€™apprentissage des techniques de base du tir Ã  la carabine se fait selon un schÃ©ma fixe rÃ©current.â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ Academic, military, physical and character are the 4 most important pillars in the formation of an officer. According to a fixed schedule, the students are taught the basic techniques of firing with a carbine.â£ â£ @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBeâ£ â£ ðŸŽ¥ Kristiaan Grauwels

Also known as the the Duchess of Brabant, the heir to the Belgian throne is treated no differently than others. She can be seen lining up for food alongside her fellow cadets and also helps clean the halls. Elisabeth is also seen taking learning warfare and undergoing physical training, long distance running. A supervisor said to VRT: "We are honoured to have her with us, but we just treat her like any other student."

Lors des entrainements physiques, lâ€™esprit dâ€™Ã©quipe et lâ€™importance du leadership sont mis en valeur notamment via une approche compÃ©titive par Ã©quipe et Ã  travers la dÃ©signation dâ€™un responsable dâ€™Ã©quipe.â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ Tijdens de conditietraining wordt de teamspirit aangewakkerd door het competitieve karakter tussen de verschillende groepen. Tegelijk wordt het belang aan leiderschap onderbouwd door het aanduiden van een verantwoordelijke per groep.â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ During the physical training, the team spirit is fueled by the competitive nature between the different groups. At the same time, the importance of leadership is substantiated by appointing a responsible leader for each group.â£ â£ @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBe â£ â£ ðŸŽ¥ Kristiaan Grauwels

"She is addressed by her family name. That is 'van België' because she is in a Dutch-speaking group. Just like we address all students with their family name. Her fellow students also integrated her very well. I don't think anyone realises every day that there is a princess in their platoon," the supervisor added.

Prinses Elisabeth en haar medestudenten startten op 2 september met de militaire initiatiefase in het Kamp Elsenborn te BuÌˆtgenbach. Het is een belangrijk onderdeel van haar opleiding (1ste jaar) Sociale en Militaire Wetenschappen aan de Koninklijke Militaire School (KMS). Deze initiatiefase wordt op 25 september afgesloten met een militaire plechtigheid in de KMS. De leerlingen die geslaagd zijn, ontvangen dan hun blauwe muts in het bijzijn van hun familieleden. De beelden tonen hoe een dag in het kamp eruitziet voor de Prinses en haar peloton.â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ La Princesse Elisabeth et ses camarades de promotion ont entameÌ la phase dâ€™initiation militaire le 2 septembre dernier. Câ€™est sur les terrains du camp militaire dâ€™Elsenborn (BuÌˆtgenbach) que ce camp dâ€™initiation a lieu. La ceÌreÌmonie de remise des beÌrets bleus en preÌsence des parents, le 25 septembre prochain aÌ€ lâ€™ERM, marquera la fin de cette phase d'initiation militaire. Ce camp fait partie de la formation aÌ€ lâ€™Ecole Royale Militaire (ERM) de la Princesse, ouÌ€ elle suit la premieÌ€re anneÌe en Sciences sociales et militaires. Les images illustrent le deÌroulement dâ€™une journeÌe type aÌ€ Elsenborn pour la Princesse et son peloton.â£ â€”â€”â€”â€”â€”â£ Princess Elisabeth and her fellow students started the military initiation phase in Camp Elsenborn in BuÌˆtgenbach on September 2. It is an important part of her education (1st year) Social and Military Sciences at the Royal Military Academy (RMA). The blue beret ceremony in the presence of parents on September 25 at the RMA will mark the end of this military initiation phase. The images illustrate what a day in the camp looks like for the Princess and her platoon.â£ â£ @royal_military_academy @defensie.ladefense #initiatie #initiatiekamp #campdinitiation #peloton #platoon #militair #kamp #camp #militaire #military #militarycamp #schietoefening #pratiquedutir #targetpractice #camouflage #taktiek #tactiek #tactics #sport #groepssport #sportengroupe #groupsport #drill #teambuilding #defensie #defence #Elsenborn #BelgianRoyalPalace #MonarchieBeâ£ â£â£ ðŸŽ¥ Kristiaan Grauwels

Part one of the course ends on Friday, Sept. 25. The students who graduate receive their blue caps indicating that they can begin their military training. The ceremony will take place in front of their parents.

The basic officer training is organised slightly different this year due to COVID-19 health crisis. Instead of the shared dormitories that are traditionally used, the students will stay in individual rooms. In classes, the students will have permanent seats and between the different students, plexi screens have been installed. During mealtime, they will sit in small permanent groups. But, the Royal Military Academy has tried to organise as many classes as possible in real life.

Princess Elisabeth with her parents and brothers
The Belgian royal family -- from left Prince Gabriel, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Philippe - Filip of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel -- is one of the few institutions that still unites a divided country. Photo: BELGA / BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The princess joined 169 students first year students for military training with an initiation camp in Elsenborn. Day one for the duchess and her fellow students began at 9 am sharp and was intended as an introduction day. The students began a rigorous four-week military initiation phase, before the they start their classes in military and social sciences.