Former Disney Star Bella Thorne left little to the imagination as she posed in a long sleeve knitted sheer top for the racy new cover of L'Officiel Italia Magazine's September issue. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a censored version of the magazine cover.

"THE NOW ICON (knife emoji) thank u," she captioned the picture. The magazine itself had posted the uncensored version of the cover on its Instagram account a week ago. "THE NOW ICON - Bella Thorne for L'Officiel Italia Issue n°30," the caption reads.

In the magazine's cover, the Bella Thorne is seen rocking a YSL crew-neck top and a black ruffled skirt, reports Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne has been recognised for her directorial debut "Her & Him". Pornhub which recognises itself as "the premier online destination for adult entertainment" will honour her at the second annual Pornhub Awards on October 11.

The adult entertainment company announced on Thursday that the 21-year-old star will receive its Vision Award for her debut adult film. The news came as a bit of a shocker for her Disney fans.

"It depicts an edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter," Pornhub stated about the film in its press release, reports Fox 8.

The "Blended" actress says she originally intended to make a Christmas-themed horror movie, but instead made the adult film which she calls "beautiful" and ethereal". She added that she feels "really lucky that Pornhub wanted to produce this".

"People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female and how this relationship can turn quite sour," Thorne said.

The film stars adult entertainment actors Abella Danger and Small Hands. Music is rendered by rap artist Ty Dollar Sign