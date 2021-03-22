Ben Shephard is in talks to co-host "Good Morning Britain" opposite Susanna Reid in the wake of Piers Morgan's exit.

A source told Daily Mail that the 46-year-old TV presenter is the "safest option" to co-host the programme. He is "adored by the staff and much of the audience." He also temporarily stepped in for Morgan while the show's bosses look for a permanent replacement

"Obviously the circumstances were out of the blue and nobody had a back-up plan. Ben stepped in and the thought is now that he will work long term. He certainly isn't like-for-like for Piers, but then who is?" the source said.

TV critic Kevin O'Sullivan supports the Essex-born journalist as he is "an excellent broadcaster and obviously knows what he is doing." However, he doubts that Shephard can help bring back the viewers who left along with Morgan.

"But will he bring back that large number of the audience that left when Piers Morgan did? I just don't think he can," O'Sullivan said.

Likewise, a representative for the network denied rumors that the position is for the long term. It is only until ITV can find a permanent host.

The "Tipping Point" presenter joined Reid last Tuesday and his appearance left viewers divided. There were those who think that the show lost a good commentator with Morgan's exit. Shephard may be good but he is incomparable to the outspoken host.

"Ben's a nice guy but he ain't a Piers replacement #gmb," one fan wrote and another even called Shephard "bland" because he is "inoffensive."

Morgan's exit reportedly led to an alarming drop in ratings for the breakfast show. It lost 100,000 viewers overnight last Thursday although an ITV representative claimed the numbers have slowly been increasing.

"In real terms, GMB share of viewing continues to grow. This week was up six percent when compared to the same week last year and year to date is up 17 percent compared to 2020," the spokesperson told the Express.

Morgan has since hinted that he is working on a new ITV project following his exit from "Good Morning Britain." As for Shephard, he will reportedly co-host with Reid from Monday to Wednesday until September.