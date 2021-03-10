British television host Piers Morgan stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday and announced his departure from the show thereafter.

A representative for ITV confirmed his exit in a statement sent to the BBC. The network accepted his resignation without further questions.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain.' ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," reads the statement.

Morgan's exit came after he got into a disagreement with weather presenter Alex Beresford over his controversial comments of Meghan Markle. Beresford spoke up in defense of the Duchess of Sussex and criticised the host's attitude toward her.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You made it so clear a number of times in this program. I understand that you got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one. And she cut you off and she's entitled to cut you off if she wants to," Beresford explained adding that over the years she has never said anything about him.

"Yet you continue to trash her," he added and that did not sit well with Morgan who stormed off the set and said, "Okay, I'm done with this." Beresford called his behaviour "diabolical" but the host returned shortly after to continue their heated debate about racism.

Morgan's exit from "Good Morning Britain" comes following complaints on his stance on mental health. On Monday's episode, he questioned whether Meghan Markle told the truth when she revealed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts while working with the royal family.

UK media regulator Ofcom revealed that it received over 41,000 complaints as of Tuesday afternoon. The concerning number has prompted an investigation into Monday's episode under the "harm and offence rules."

We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules.



As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme. — Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 9, 2021

"I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," Morgan said as he accused the duchess of sparking an "onslaught" against the royal family.

His comments drew criticisms from many including the mental health charity Mind, which expressed its disappointment and concerns over Morgan's comments.

What I said on air today with regard to mental illness and suicide.

Cc @MindCharity ?? pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

On Tuesday's episode, Morgan clarified that he takes mental health and suicide "extremely seriously." Yet maintained his stance against the "veracity" of the things Meghan Markle told Winfrey. It is not yet known who will replace him as co-host on "Good Morning Britain."