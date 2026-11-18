Black Friday falls on 27 November this year, with Cyber Monday following on 30 November. The size of a discount matters less than whether you are still using the product six months on. With household budgets still under pressure, we focused on tech and sleep upgrades that make a practical difference at home, at work or by the bed.

Several of these deals run through US retailers and brand websites, so prices are listed in US dollars unless a UK price is available.

Pexar Starlight 15.6": A Digital Photo Frame That Lights Up the Wall Behind It

Most digital photo frames look like a small dark screen when nobody is watching. The Pexar Starlight adds Gallery Lighting, a strip around the back of the frame that casts a warm glow onto the wall, so it reads more like a lit picture than a gadget.

The 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare touchscreen (1920 x 1080) sits inside a wood-effect surround with an off-white inset, a design that earned it an Editors' Choice award from Yanko Design.

Relatives and friends can send photos and videos from their own phones through the free Frameo app. The 64GB of storage holds about 80,000 photos, and SD card, USB-A and USB-C slots leave room for more.

A metal stand lets it stand in portrait or landscape, with pictures rotating to match, and it can also be wall-mounted. It suits families living apart and anyone who wants a frame large enough to enjoy from across the room.

Shop Pexar Starlight 15.6" on Amazon | Now: US$279.99 (reg. US$349.99).

Ascentiz H Series: A Smarter Way to Move with a Modular Exoskeleton

From daily walks to outdoor adventures, the Ascentiz H Series adds powered hip assistance to help make those everyday efforts more manageable. This modular exoskeleton provides an extra boost for walking, hiking, running, cycling and stair climbing, combining innovative wearable technology with practical everyday use. With Black Friday bringing the H Series to its lowest prices of the year, it's an especially good time to explore this wearable technology.

Built around a shared Exo-Belt platform, the H hip module helps with leg lift and push-off. Its AI-powered OmniTerrain system adapts assistance to movement, while three modes let users choose everyday support, stronger powered assistance or added resistance for exercise.

The H Pro delivers 1,000W of peak power and up to 25km of assisted range, while the H Ultra offers 1,100W and up to 50km with two swappable batteries. Both are designed for quiet operation and resistance to dust and splashes.

An upcoming K knee module will further expand the platform with knee-focused support and load management for climbs and descents.

Shop Ascentiz H Series | H Pro: $1,099 (reg. $1,499); H Ultra: $1,499 (reg. $1,999). Offers valid Nov. 9–Dec. 1.

AngelEye Camera: Capture the Moment Before You Press Record

The moments worth filming rarely wait for you to get your phone out. AngelEye Camera is a lightweight, hands-free 4K camera designed to capture travel, family time, pets and hobbies from the wearer's perspective, including the seconds before recording begins.

With pre-recording enabled, it saves the preceding 10, 15 or 30 seconds when you press record. That means an unexpected encounter on holiday or a pet's fleeting reaction can still make it into the footage, even if you reach for the button a little late.

Weighing approximately 34 g, the camera uses a headband mount that can be worn alongside your own glasses, leaving your hands free to carry on with what you are doing. It records 4K video at 30 fps or 1080p at 60 fps, takes 48 MP photos and offers a 114.9° field of view. The 128 GB of onboard storage and support for recording while charging allow for longer recording sessions without short clip limits.

For Black Friday, the 128 GB AngelEye Camera is 15% off from 26 November to 1 December 2026, reducing its official website price from US$299 to US$254.15. Enter ANGELEYEMEDIA-BF15 at checkout to redeem the offer.

Shop AngelEye Camera on angeleyecam.com | Now: US$254.15 (reg. US$299) with code ANGELEYEMEDIA-BF15, 26 November–1 December.

MULISOFT P-105: A Memory Foam Pillow That Adapts to Different Sleeping Positions

A good pillow can make a difference to everyday comfort, especially if you often find yourself readjusting it during the night. The MULISOFT P-105 takes a different approach from a conventional rectangular pillow, using a butterfly-shaped memory foam design with a recessed centre to cradle the head, raised contours to support the neck and cut-outs that leave room for the shoulders and arms.

Available in 10 cm and 12 cm heights, the P-105 features memory foam and a breathable, removable machine-washable cover for comfortable support in any sleeping position. Its contoured design makes it an option worth considering for anyone replacing a worn-out pillow.

Shop the MULISOFT P-105 on Amazon | Now: €37.99 (reg. €49.99), 19–30 November.

BedStory Cooling Collection Mattress Topper: A Cooler, Softer Layer for Hot Sleepers

If you wake up too warm, or your mattress feels a little firm when you sleep on your side, a topper is a cheaper fix than a new bed. BedStory's Cooling Collection Mattress Topper is designed with hot sleepers and side sleepers in mind.

The top layer is a cooling knit cover with a Q-Max of 0.46 W/cm², according to BedStory's lab data, compared with 0.21 for Lyocell. Q-Max measures how cool a fabric feels at first touch, so a higher figure means the surface draws heat away from the skin faster. Underneath, gel memory foam sits over a softer comfort foam to help ease pressure on the shoulders and hips.

It comes in three profiles, from the 2-inch (5cm) Plush to the 4-inch (10cm) Firm, with a machine-washable cover and corner straps that keep it in place. It suits warm sleepers, side sleepers and anyone not quite ready to replace their mattress.

Shop the BedStory Cooling Collection Mattress Topper on bedstory.com | Now: from US$109.99.

ugee Funbox: A Creative Gift for Young Makers

The ugee Funbox is a desktop 3D printer designed for kids aged 4 to 12 and first-time users. It arrives fully pre-assembled, with no bed levelling or mechanical calibration required, so kids can go from unboxing to their first print in minutes. The ugee UFun app lets them browse models and start prints with one tap. For custom creations, Meshy AI and ugee's ShapeGen tools can turn a voice prompt, a sentence, a sketch or a photo into a printable 3D model. The app and ugee Maker community also offer a growing library of models and step-by-step STEM projects.

Safety features include a fully enclosed body, 360° SafeShield with anti-scald and anti-pinch protection, H12 HEPA and activated-carbon filtration, and a 12V low-voltage power supply. The Funbox holds UL GREENGUARD, ASTM F963-23, EN71 and EN62115 certifications, and works with standard 1.75 mm PLA filament. It's a creative gift for kids who enjoy crafts, building and hands-on STEM activities.

Shop ugee Funbox on Amazon UK | £249–£256 during the promotion (Nov. 19–30).

Olight ArkPro Series: A Pocket-Sized Upgrade for Everyday Lighting

A torch is one of those things you rarely think about until you need one. Olight's ArkPro series combines four lighting functions in a flat design that fits into a pocket or bag. It is a practical option for dog walks, camping trips, household tasks or keeping nearby during an emergency.

The rechargeable ArkPro is available in a range of colours and has one-handed controls for switching between functions. For those looking for a premium option, the ArkPro Ultra features Olight's EIP1 LED technology, producing up to 1,700 lumens of floodlight illumination. Its OAL aluminium alloy body is designed to offer enhanced resistance to scratches and dents.

From 19 to 30 November, select ArkPro models are up to 30% off in the UK. The ArkPro starts at £69.99 (reg. £99.99) in OD Green, while Phantom Squadron and Silver Graphite colourways are available for £76.99 (reg. £109.99), both at 30% off. Other offers include Matte Black at £79.99 (20% off) and Wasteland Relic at £87.99 (20% off). Meanwhile, the premium ArkPro Ultra is £103.99 (reg. £129.99) in Onyx Black, Olive Green and Amber Orange, a 20% saving.

Shop Olight ArkPro Series on olight.com | ArkPro: from £69.99 (reg. £99.99); ArkPro Ultra: £103.99 (reg. £129.99), 19–30 November.

TENNIIX Pro: A Ball Machine for the Tennis Player Who Wants to Practise More

For the tennis enthusiast who is always looking for more time on court, the TENNIIX Pro offers a way to practise without having to arrange a hitting partner. This smart tennis ball machine makes a great gift for players who want to work on their game at a time that suits them, whether they are preparing for a match or simply enjoy getting extra practice in.

The Pro combines AI-powered dual-camera tracking with training and match modes, making solo practice more interactive and engaging. Players can use the app to adjust settings and select customised drills, allowing them to focus on specific shots, improve consistency and practise on their own schedule.

For someone who is happiest on a tennis court, it is a gift they can put to use well beyond the holiday season. The newer TENNIIX S Series is also available, offering upgraded ball-feeding performance, with the S Pro adding interactive AI match play for players looking to take their training further.

Shop TENNIIX Pro and Basic on tenniix.ai | Pro: US$1,149 (reg. US$1,299); Basic: US$769 (reg. US$899).

Shop the new TENNIIX S Pro and S Basic on tenniix.ai | S Pro: US$1,299 (reg. US$1,399); S Basic: US$899.

The best Black Friday buys solve a small, everyday problem: sharing photos with family, getting a better night's sleep or keeping fit without the faff. Compare prices, check delivery times and read the returns policy before you buy, and bear in mind that deals and stock can change quickly.