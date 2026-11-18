A viral email circulating online claims that a professor in Spain cancelled homework and postponed an examination so students could enjoy the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, reportedly drawing inspiration from his own memories of GTA V's launch in 2013.

Screenshots of the purported message were shared on X on Monday, 16 November 2026. However, the email has not been independently authenticated, and there is no verified confirmation that the alleged changes to students' academic schedules occurred.

Viral Email Claims Professor Remembered GTA 5's Launch

The screenshots, shared by an X account called ElBuni, appeared to show a professor explaining why he wanted students to enjoy GTA VI's anticipated release on Thursday, 19 November.

The purported sender recalled being the same age as his students when GTA V launched in September 2013. According to the circulating message, he remembered the excitement of returning home to play the game and discussing it with friends.

The email suggested that those memories inspired the alleged decision to give students additional free time. It claimed that homework, projects, and submission deadlines would be suspended for the professor's subject during launch week.

An examination supposedly scheduled for 23 November would also be postponed until 30 November. However, neither the professor's identity nor the institution involved has been independently verified.

No authenticated school announcement or confirmed student testimony has established that these arrangements were implemented.

Un profesor ha querido dar una sorpresa a sus alumnos por el lanzamiento de GTA VI: les ha enviado un correo electrónico librándole de deberes y atrasándoles un examen para que puedan jugarlo. pic.twitter.com/jkn6da3Ura — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) November 16, 2026

The Unexpected Catch Behind the Alleged Break

The circulating message also offered an explanation for why students had reportedly faced a heavier workload before the anticipated release. According to the screenshots, the professor apologised for assigning additional work during the previous week.

He allegedly explained that advancing through the syllabus had created enough time to reduce academic responsibilities during GTA VI's launch.

The supposed arrangement therefore involved completing work earlier rather than abandoning academic requirements entirely.

The message also reportedly encouraged students to enjoy the game responsibly, acknowledging that some content might not be suitable for their age. The message also warned that normal coursework would resume after launch week ended.

These details have attracted attention because they suggest an unusual attempt to balance academic expectations with enthusiasm for a major entertainment release. Nevertheless, they remain claims contained in an unauthenticated message.

Multiple publications reproducing the same screenshots do not independently establish that the email was genuine.

What Is Confirmed About GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has officially scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI for release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game takes players to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, marking the franchise's return more than 13 years after GTA V's original release. That lengthy gap provides context for the nostalgia described in the alleged professor's email.

However, Rockstar's confirmed release information does not substantiate the separate claims about classroom arrangements.

For now, the story remains an example of the interest surrounding GTA VI rather than a verified account of a professor changing students' schedules. Whether the alleged academic concessions actually occurred remains unconfirmed.

The viral claim has attracted attention, but independent confirmation remains unavailable.