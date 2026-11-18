Apple restored its consumer services on Tuesday, 17 November, after an internal update disrupted iCloud sign-ins, the App Store and other products. The company said the incident was not caused by a cyberattack. Its consumer System Status page showed services back to normal by about 10:46pm GMT (5.46pm US Eastern time), according to an Apple spokesperson.

The disruption eased in stages. Apple's status records put the iCloud sign-in issue at roughly four and a half hours, from 4:45pm to 9:15pm GMT. Access to iCloud.com was also disrupted and was marked as restored at 9:15pm. The App Store was marked as restored earlier, at 8pm GMT. That meant a customer could regain access to the App Store while still having trouble signing in to iCloud.

What Was Affected During the Apple Outage?

Apple's status page also flagged problems with Apple Music and AppleCare purchases made on devices. The impact extended beyond personal accounts: Apple Business, Apple School Manager and Schoolwork appeared on the status page during the incident, with their issues marked as resolved by 10pm GMT. Apple did not specify which internal system it had updated or explain how the change disrupted the affected services.

The iCloud notice concerned account access. Apple warned that sign-in could be slow or unavailable, and it listed a separate issue involving iCloud web apps. The notices described difficulty reaching those services; they did not report that customers' files had been deleted. An Apple Account is also used to access the App Store and Apple Music, which helps explain why sign-in errors can interrupt more than one task.

What the Apple Pay Reports Showed

Downdetector recorded around 2,300 US reports of Apple Pay problems at about 5:20pm GMT. Reports involving iCloud reached around 1,800 at their peak. Those figures are based on user submissions and do not establish the total number of people affected.

Apple Pay complaints surfaced during the wider disruption, but the available consumer status records did not list a separate Apple Pay outage. The complaints therefore do not establish that the entire payments network went offline, or that Apple Pay and iCloud stopped working for the same length of time.

Apple's separate developer dashboard was still listing an App Store Connect outage after its consumer dashboard showed services had recovered. App Store Connect is the portal developers use to submit apps and updates for review. The two dashboards track different services, so the return of App Store downloads did not mean developers could immediately resume submitting updates.

Expo, a platform that helps developers build and submit mobile apps, reported that iOS submissions could fail while retrieving app information or uploading a build. Expo marked its own incident resolved at 9:48pm GMT on 17 November, before Apple's later consumer status update.

What to Check if iCloud, App Store Still Won't Load

Apple advises customers who cannot connect to a service to start with its System Status page and check for an outage in their country or region. If the relevant service is listed as available, Apple suggests checking whether other websites load on the same device or trying a different network. If the Apple Account sign-in screen keeps loading or shows a server connection error, Apple also directs users to the status page before they troubleshoot further.