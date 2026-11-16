Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on Thursday, 19 November 2026, with players worldwide preparing for the long-awaited return of Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will unlock at midnight local time across all regions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, questions remain about whether certain US digital storefronts will follow a single nationwide release time.

What Time Does GTA 6 Release in the UK?

British players can expect GTA 6 to become available at 12:00am GMT on Thursday, 19 November, based on Rockstar's official midnight release schedule.

The timing applies across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, meaning players in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast should share the same launch window.

PlayStation's support guidance confirms that the game will unlock at midnight local time. Players who have already pre-loaded their copies should be ready to launch once their digital licences become active.

GTA 6 US Release Time: What Has Rockstar Confirmed?

American players are also scheduled to receive GTA 6 on 19 November, although the precise unlock arrangements require additional clarification. Rockstar's official guidance specifies midnight local time in all regions, without identifying a nationwide Eastern Time exception.

Under that published schedule, midnight would arrive separately in the Eastern, Central, Mountain, and Pacific time zones.

The US PlayStation Store lists a release time of 5:00am GMT on 19 November, equivalent to midnight Eastern Standard Time. That timestamp corresponds to 11:00pm CST, 10:00pm MST and 9:00pm PST on Wednesday, 18 November, for US PlayStation 5 players.

However, Rockstar's general midnight-local-time guidance does not explain the US PlayStation Store's listed timing. Players should therefore check the countdown displayed on their own PlayStation or Xbox storefront to confirm when their copy unlocks.

GTA 6 Release Times Around the World

Rockstar's midnight local-time policy means GTA 6 will become available progressively as different countries reach 19 November.

New Zealand will be among the first markets to reach launch day, followed by Australia and several Asian countries. Players in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore can expect their respective midnight release windows.

Across mainland Europe, countries including France, Germany, Spain and Italy will reach midnight according to their local time zones.

The UK will follow its own midnight GMT schedule, while North American players should consult their regional storefronts for the applicable countdown.

This staggered approach means players in some countries may already have access while others are still waiting for their official launch.

How to Pre-Load GTA 6 Before Release

Rockstar confirmed that digital pre-loading began on 10 November 2026.

PlayStation 5 users could begin downloading at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X|S pre-loading opened globally at 12:00am GMT.

PlayStation advises players to ensure they have at least 212GB of available storage before installing the game. Users should also verify their pre-orders, enable automatic downloads, and check that their console software is updated.

Pre-loading does not provide early gameplay access. The game remains locked until the applicable release time.

With launch approaching, the safest way to determine exactly when GTA 6 becomes playable is to follow Rockstar's official guidance and check the countdown attached to the purchased game.