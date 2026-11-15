Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 6 has reportedly gone gold ahead of a planned worldwide release on Thursday, 19 November 2026, following two delays that moved its launch beyond the original 2025 window.

The game was initially scheduled for release in 2025, then moved to 26 May 2026 before Rockstar revised the date again to November. The latest report identifies no further postponement, although going gold does not guarantee that the schedule will remain unchanged.

For players preparing for launch, the reported details include two edition prices, shared pre-order bonuses and storage requirements exceeding 200GB. Advance downloads are also reportedly available to customers who pre-order the digital-only release.

What Going Gold Means for Grand Theft Auto 6

Going gold is described in the report as meaning development has effectively finished. It is a milestone in the game's progress towards release, but the account notes that games can still be delayed after reaching that stage.

Another postponement is presented as unlikely. That assessment offers reassurance after the earlier revisions, without establishing that a further delay is impossible.

Development had first been confirmed four years earlier, with the first trailer following more than a year after the initial announcement. Information about the game was then limited between that trailer and August 2026, according to the report.

Rockstar subsequently released more information in the weeks leading up to the scheduled launch. A fourth trailer offers another view of Vice City, while the forthcoming release is listed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Prices and Pre-Order Bonuses

The standard edition reportedly costs $80 (£60.46), while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $100 (£75.57). These are the dollar prices cited in the report, which does not provide UK retail prices.

Customers pre-ordering either edition reportedly receive exclusive outfits through the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free month of GTA+. The bonuses therefore apply at both listed price points, rather than being restricted to buyers of the more expensive edition.

The report does not detail the Ultimate Edition's other contents. Its account of the shared pre-order offer should therefore be distinguished from a full comparison of what the two editions include.

Pre-order customers can also reportedly download the game before 19 November. Alongside the outfits and subscription offer, that advance download is a practical consideration for players hoping to begin when the game becomes available. The report gives no specific date or time for when preloading begins.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Reportedly Requires More Than 200GB

The reported storage requirement exceeds 200GB. The account does not specify an exact download size, so the figure should be understood as a storage requirement rather than a precise measure of the download.

Players allocating exactly 200GB would need additional space to meet that reported requirement. The time needed to download the game will also depend on internet speed. Advance downloads may be especially useful for players with slower connections.

Midnight Launch Planned for Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar reportedly plans to release the game at midnight local time around the world, rather than at one simultaneous global launch time. The report cautions that this arrangement could change before release.

Under the described schedule, players in New Zealand would receive access first. The staggered rollout could consequently allow story spoilers to circulate on social media before players elsewhere are able to begin.