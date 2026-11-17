Kalshi has advertised an unusual contract position that would see a successful applicant earn up to $135,000 (£102,100) by playing and analysing Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

The position, titled 'GTA VI Researcher', was published on 11 November and offers a fixed project fee of between $100,000 and $120,000 (£75,600–£90,700), alongside a further $15,000 (£11,350) completion payment.

Unlike a conventional gaming role, the successful candidate will be expected to stream their entire playthrough on Twitch or YouTube, starting at midnight on 19 November, the game's scheduled release date. They must continue until they complete the main story.

The role is remote, and Kalshi explicitly allows breaks, leaving the successful applicant to set their own schedule while playing.

The assignment also involves investigating Leonida, the fictional US state where the game takes place, and examining how its economy operates. Kalshi wants the researcher to identify the most effective money-making strategies, document their findings in spreadsheets and publish weekly reports.

The final deliverable will include an official 'State of the Leonida Economy' address. The company also wants an assessment of the game's impact outside the virtual world, including workplace absences, food delivery demand and potential productivity losses during launch week.

Kalshi Says LinkedIn Removed Job Advertisement

Kalshi said on 13 November that LinkedIn had removed the advertisement, flagging it as an 'illegitimate job post'.

Kalshi responded publicly on X, questioning why conventional professional services were considered legitimate employment opportunities while researching a major video game was apparently treated differently.

'JUST IN: LinkedIn just banned our GTA VI Researcher job posting for being "illegitimate." Strategy consulting is a real job, but playing GTA VI isn't? We will not stand for this blatant discrimination against gamers,' the company wrote.

Kalshi also tagged Elon Musk and called for the return of X's recruitment platform as an alternative.

However, the removal did not appear to end the recruitment drive. The vacancy remained available through Kalshi's own careers platform, where the company explicitly described it as a real job.

LinkedIn has not provided a detailed public explanation for the decision, meaning the precise circumstances behind the removal remain unclear.

Gaming Experience and Streaming Audience Among Requirements

Despite the unusual nature of the assignment, Kalshi has outlined specific qualifications for prospective candidates. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10 years of gaming experience and possess three or more years of streaming experience.

They must also have an established audience and their own streaming equipment, internet connection and software. A background in economics or finance is not explicitly required, with the emphasis instead placed on understanding systems, identifying opportunities and analysing game mechanics.

By combining a six-figure contract with a high-profile streaming challenge, the company has attracted media coverage.

The position could therefore serve both as a genuine research project and a promotional exercise, introducing Kalshi to potential customers through gaming creators and their established communities.

With Grand Theft Auto VI scheduled to launch on 19 November 2026, excitement is reaching fever pitch as Rockstar Games prepares for one of the biggest releases in gaming history.