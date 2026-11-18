Videos appearing to show a winged creature flying over northern Mexico has sparked claims that a pterodactyl has returned. The footage, reportedly captured around Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua, shows a large, dark silhouette moving across the sky.

However, scientists and local officials have pushed back against the claims. Some versions circulating online appear to have been digitally altered.

How the Mexico Pterodactyl Videos Went Viral

One of the earliest reported clips was recorded by a home security camera in the Anapra neighbourhood on 29 October 2026. The brief recording showed a winged shape crossing the sky above the city.

Mexican UFO researcher Jaime Maussan shared the footage and suggested it could depict a Pteranodon, a prehistoric flying reptile. He also raised the possibility of a dimensional portal in the region, prompting further discussion online.

A second video, said to have been recorded near Ciudad Juárez International Airport, added to the speculation. However, there is no confirmed evidence that both recordings show the same object or creature.

The short duration and unclear image quality have made independent verification especially difficult.

Alleged pterodactyl filmed in MexicoA large dark-winged creature flapping across the daytime sky over Mexico recently went viral on TikTokMany now claim it's a flying dinosaur, though local officials dismissed the claims, saying it's likely a large bird https://t.co/xYVNOvFPZw — RT (@RT_com) November 16, 2026

Experts Identify a Possible Bird

Some specialists offered a much more ordinary explanation for the silhouette, identifying it as a great blue heron. The large bird is native to North America and can have a wingspan of around two metres.

Seen from below or recorded in poor lighting, its broad wings and distinctive flight can create an unusual outline. That could explain why a brief, grainy recording appeared to show something prehistoric.

Palaeontologist Evan Jevnikar also criticised the viral footage. In a video addressing the claims, he said the creature's repeated flapping did not match how a large pterosaur would be expected to fly. He questioned its appearance and concluded that the footage looked fake.

AI Adds Another Layer to the Mystery

The controversy became more complicated after Maussan presented an enhanced version of the alleged creature. Reports said artificial intelligence had been used to add visual details, making it important to distinguish the original security-camera recording from edited or enhanced versions circulating online.

A fact-check by What the Fact found that viral compilations mixed real-looking low-quality footage with synthetic pterosaur imagery. It also noted that at least one frame carried an AI label.

That does not mean every original clip was generated by AI. However, the altered presentation makes the online material unreliable as proof of an unknown animal.

Mexican Authorities Reject the Extraordinary Claims

Sergio Rodríguez, director of Civil Protection in Ciudad Juárez, described the videos as digital entertainment without a factual basis. He said a genuine discovery of a prehistoric animal would attract scientific institutions, including Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History.

Pterosaurs were flying reptiles that lived millions of years ago and became extinct around 66 million years ago. Pterodactyl is commonly used as a general name for the group, while Pteranodon was one particular genus.

No physical evidence, biological sample or verified scientific identification has been produced from the reported sightings.

For now, the videos remain an internet mystery rather than evidence of a living prehistoric creature. A large bird may explain one silhouette, while AI appears to have shaped some of the more dramatic imagery. Neither the viral speculation nor the enhanced footage proves that a pterodactyl has been flying over Mexico.