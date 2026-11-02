PlayStation 5 owners in the UK are facing questions about storage requirements ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI's scheduled release on 19 November 2026, after an unverified claim suggested the game could require 210GB of space. Rockstar Games has not confirmed the figure, and there is no evidence that players must upgrade to a PS5 Pro.

The speculation follows a report published by LADbible on 2 November, which cited a 27 October social media post attributed to PlayStation Game Size. According to the report, the post suggested GTA 6 could have a download size of approximately 210GB.

LADbible also cited a separate claim attributed to Cyberleek, placing the game above 200GB. Neither estimate has been independently verified, leaving players without a confirmed figure for the game's download or installation requirements.

GTA 6's Rumoured 210GB File Could Take up Nearly a Third of PS5 Storage

The original PlayStation 5, launched with an 825GB solid-state drive, offers approximately 667GB of usable storage, according to figures cited by LADbible.

If GTA 6 required a 210GB installation, it would occupy approximately 31.5 per cent of that capacity. Players with extensive installed game libraries could therefore face difficult decisions about which titles to keep.

Historical comparisons offer some perspective, although they are not directly equivalent. LADbible cited figures attributed to GTA VI-Galaxy suggesting that the PlayStation 3 version of Grand Theft Auto V occupied approximately 17.2GB, while Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas required around 4.2GB.

Those estimates concern older console generations and do not establish the size of Rockstar's forthcoming release.

Importantly, a large installation would not automatically require a new console.

Sony allows PS5 owners to expand their storageusing compatible M.2 SSDs. Players can also delete unused games or move supported content to external USB storage, although PS5 games stored on USB drives must be transferred to compatible SSD storage before they can be played.

Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while Sony lists both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro as supported PlayStation consoles.

Until official storage requirements are published, the reported 210GB figure remains speculation rather than a confirmed technical specification.

PS5 Pro Upgrade Claims Raise Questions Over Raylo's GTA 6 Deals

The storage discussion has also featured in promotional coverage of console subscriptions.

In an article published on 2 November, LADbible highlighted early Black Friday offers from UK technology subscription company Raylo. The publisher disclosed that its coverage contained paid shopping links.

Among the advertised products was a PlayStation 5 bundle containing two DualSense wireless controllers and GTA 6, with subscriptions starting at £17.59 per month.

The article also listed a standalone 1TB PlayStation 5 from £12.49 monthly, an 825GB Digital Edition from £11.29 and an Xbox Series X from £20.95. These were advertised starting prices at the time and may have changed.

However, the promotional coverage contains an important discrepancy.

Although LADbible referred to the £17.59 package as a PS5 Pro offer, the itemised listing identifies it as a standard 1TB PlayStation 5 bundle. Raylo's corresponding product listing also describes a standard PS5 rather than a Pro.

Sony's PS5 Pro, by comparison, features 2TB of built-in SSD storage, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution technology and advanced ray tracing capabilities.

Those specifications may appeal to players interested in improved graphics and additional storage. However, no verified GTA 6 performance comparison establishes that upgrading to a Pro is necessary.

The subscription arrangements also warrant attention. Monthly payments can reduce upfront expenditure, but customers should examine the total cost over the contract term, cancellation requirements and conditions for returning equipment.

Raylo advertises an option to apply for a different device at the end of a subscription term, but this does not guarantee access to a future PlayStation console.