Jerry Fort, the GTA 6 fan known on TikTok as Void Only, died on 29 October after an infection caused his lungs to fill with blood, ending his fight to survive long enough to play the game launching on 19 November.

The ending hits hard because so many strangers had tried to buy him time. After months of treatment, including a lung transplant reportedly performed in September, Fort died on life support as another infection shut down his organs, 21 days before the 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

The Video That Moved Millions

Fort had lived with interstitial lung disease since he was 17, a condition that scars and stiffens the lungs until breathing turns painful. By August, it had forced him into an intensive care unit, where he filmed a short clip with a single line on screen: 'I just want to play GTA VI', a joke about Rockstar Games' delays. The video drew millions of views within days and made his illness a public countdown. For viewers, the game's release date became a measure of his survival.

A $15,000 Plea That Raised More Than $96,000

A GoFundMe organised by his mother, Paris Fort, had asked for $15,000 (£11,000) to cover transplant costs, relocation, and recovery. Strangers from across the gaming world pushed it far beyond that, and the page drew more than $96,000 (£72,000) from roughly 5,000 donations. Commenters promised to buy him the game if he survived. The donations showed how far his appeal had travelled beyond his followers.

The transplant he sought was unusually dangerous. In his own video, Fort explained that his lungs had fused to his chest wall, meaning doctors would have to tear them free before replacing them, and his mother expected to leave work for six to 12 months during his recovery.

The Infection That Ended His Fight

In a video posted to his account on 2 November, a family member said a severe infection had taken hold weeks earlier and caused his lungs to fill with blood. According to his family, doctors warned he was unlikely to recover and offered hospice care, but he initially chose to continue treatment using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which supported his heart and lungs. On 28 October, he told his family he was ready to stop fighting.

The next morning his organs began to shut down, and he died. 'He was at peace,' the family member said. 'He's no longer hurting.'

A Countdown He Could Not Finish

Fort had promised to stream the game the moment it arrived, and he wanted the music he made to reach a wider audience. His family thanked donors for making his final months feel like his dreams were close, and they are planning a balloon release in his memory. He was not the first dying fan the community rallied around.

Earlier in 2026, a relative of another terminally ill player said Take-Two Interactive's chief executive helped connect them with Rockstar, although early access was never confirmed.

Rockstar Games is still scheduled to release Grand Theft Auto VI on 19 November, the date Fort had marked as his finish line.