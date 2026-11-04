Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, that the GTA 6 pre-load will begin on 10 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S customers with digital pre-orders.

The company confirmed a storage requirement of up to 212GB, alongside plans to release a free printable map of Leonida when the game launches on 19 November.

The revised schedule moves digital pre-loading forward from a previously listed 12 November date, giving players nine days to prepare for launch.

Rockstar still expects boxed editions containing download codes to become available through retailers from 12 November.

The announcement provides practical details for customers preparing their consoles, including download times, storage requirements and automatic download settings.

When Does GTA 6 Pre-Load Start on PS5 and Xbox?

According to Rockstar's official announcement, PlayStation 5 pre-loading begins at midnight local time on Tuesday, 10 November. Xbox Series X|S users can start downloading worldwide at 12 a.m. GMT on the same date.

For UK players, both consoles share the same midnight GMT starting time. Elsewhere, Xbox owners follow a single worldwide schedule, while PlayStation users must wait until midnight in their respective time zones.

The dates apply to digital pre-orders, not early access to the game itself. Players can download the necessary files before launch, but gameplay remains unavailable until the official release.

Customers purchasing boxed editions face a different timetable. Rockstar expects retailers to begin offering these versions from Thursday, 12 November, although individual delivery and collection dates may vary.

The official Rockstar Store confirms that boxed editions contain digital download codes rather than game discs. Buyers will therefore still need to download GTA 6 after redeeming their codes.

Rockstar has also issued instructions for automatic downloads. PS5 owners must enable auto-downloads and keep their consoles switched on or in Rest Mode.

Xbox Series X|S owners need automatic updates enabled, with their consoles powered on or in Sleep mode. Further instructions are available through Rockstar's updated pre-load FAQ.

GTA 6 Pre-Load Requires Up to 212GB of Available Storage

Rockstar says GTA 6 will require up to 212GB of available storage for pre-loading, depending on the device. The figure represents the maximum stated requirement, rather than an identical final installation size across all consoles.

The publisher has not provided separate confirmed download sizes for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Sony has offered additional guidance on its PlayStation Blog, advising PS5 owners to free up at least 212GB before pre-downloading begins. Customers are also encouraged to verify their account details and consider compatible storage expansion options.

The storage requirement had already attracted attention before Rockstar's confirmation. In an October discussion on Reddit's r/GTA6, players debated an unofficial 210GB estimate and whether their consoles had sufficient space.

One commenter wrote, 'I bought a 1TB SSD just in time.' Others questioned the estimate's reliability or expected a larger download.

That discussion preceded Rockstar's official announcement and should not be mistaken for confirmation of the final file size.

Pre-loading reduces the need to download the game on release day. However, the actual download time will depend partly on each player's internet connection.