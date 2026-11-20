An iPhone can do plenty straight out of the box, but the right accessories can make everyday use more convenient. Whether you want better protection, more flexible viewing options, longer battery life, or improved audio, a few carefully chosen additions can make a difference.

From protective cases to wireless charging and earbuds, here are six iPhone accessories worth considering in 2026.

1. TORRAS Q3 Air Pro: A Protective Case With a Built-In Stand

A good iPhone case should do more than protect against everyday knocks and accidental drops. Ideally, it should also make the phone easier to use. As a pioneer of the magnetic ring-stand case, TORRAS brings together protective engineering and practical functionality in the Q3 Air Pro, making it a compelling top pick among iPhone accessories in 2026.

The case combines the brand's Air Duet™ dual-layer protection system with an integrated rotating Ostand. This gives users a convenient way to prop up their devices for hands-free viewing, video calls and browsing without carrying a separate stand.

TORRAS advertises drop resistance of up to 16.4 feet (5 metres), although real-world protection can vary depending on the surface, angle and circumstances of a fall. Raised edges also help protect the screen and camera from direct contact with surfaces.

The integrated Ostand rotates to support different viewing positions, making hands-free video calls, streaming and browsing more convenient. When it is not needed, the stand folds back into the case. The design also supports MagSafe-compatible accessories, with TORRAS advertising an 18N magnetic holding force.

Other details include textured side grips, a soft microfibre lining and access to the iPhone's Camera Control feature. The Q3 Air Pro is available for the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Colour options include Polar Slate, Violet Summit, Alpine Marble and Obsidian Core, although availability may vary by model.

The combination of dual-layer protection, magnetic compatibility and an integrated adjustable stand gives the Q3 Air Pro an advantage for users who want more functionality from a protective case. For iPhone owners considering a case that combines everyday protection with a built-in viewing stand, the TORRAS Q3 Air Pro is worth exploring through the TORRAS Amazon UK store. You can also check its specifications and compatibility on the official TORRAS product page.

2. Apple MagSafe Charger: Convenient Wireless Charging

Wireless charging can reduce cable clutter and make topping up an iPhone more convenient. Apple's MagSafe Charger is a straightforward option for users who prefer magnetic wireless charging, attaching to compatible iPhones to help maintain the correct charging position.

Its compact design makes it suitable for a desk, bedside table, or travel bag. It is also worth considering for people who regularly use their phones while charging, as the magnetic connection helps keep the charger aligned.

Before purchasing, check the charger's compatibility and the power adapter requirements for your particular iPhone. Charging speeds can vary depending on the iPhone model, charger generation, and power adapter used.

3. Anker Nano Power Bank: Extra Battery Life on the Move

A portable power bank can be particularly useful when travelling, commuting or spending long hours away from a power outlet. Anker's Nano Power Bank range offers compact charging options for people who want additional battery capacity without carrying a bulky accessory.

For example, the Anker Nano Power Bank (10,000mAh, 45W) combines a relatively portable form with charging output that can also accommodate compatible devices beyond an iPhone. Its capacity makes it a practical option for users who need backup power throughout the day.

When choosing a power bank, consider its capacity, charging output, dimensions, and connectivity. A model with USB-C support can be especially convenient if you use several devices with the same charging standard.

4. Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit: An Additional Layer of Screen Protection

Even with a protective case, an iPhone's display can remain vulnerable to scratches and accidental damage. A tempered glass screen protector adds another protective layer and can help preserve the screen's condition during everyday use.

Spigen's Glas.tR EZ Fit range is a recognisable option in this category. Its installation frame is designed to make application easier by helping users position the protector accurately over the display.

The brand offers different versions for different iPhone models, so buyers should check the exact compatibility before ordering. It is also worth confirming that the selected protector works properly with the phone case, particularly around the display's edges.

5. ESR HaloLock Car Mount: A More Convenient Driving Setup

For drivers who use their iPhones for navigation, a magnetic car mount can make the device easier to position and view. ESR's HaloLock range includes magnetic mounts designed for compatible iPhones and MagSafe-compatible cases.

The magnetic attachment helps keep the phone in place while allowing users to adjust its viewing angle. Depending on the model, the mount may attach to a vehicle's dashboard or air vent, making it important to choose a version suited to the car's interior.

Compatibility and mounting stability should be priorities when comparing options. The mount should hold the phone securely and sit somewhere that does not obstruct the driver's view. Set up navigation before driving and avoid handling the phone while the vehicle is moving.

6. Apple AirPods 4: Wireless Audio for Everyday Use

Wireless earbuds are useful for calls, music, podcasts, and other audio on the move. Apple's AirPods 4 are a natural option for iPhone owners who want wireless audio with convenient integration into the Apple ecosystem.

They feature an open-ear design, making them an alternative for people who find silicone-tipped in-ear earbuds uncomfortable. The charging case is compact, while features such as voice isolation can help improve call clarity in certain environments.

Apple also offers an AirPods 4 version with Active Noise Cancellation, giving buyers another option depending on their listening preferences. The two versions differ in features and price, so it is worth comparing them before deciding which one suits your needs.

Choosing the Right iPhone Accessories

The best accessories depend on how you use your iPhone. A protective case and screen protector can help safeguard the device, while a wireless charger and power bank offer convenient ways to keep it powered. A car mount and wireless earbuds can also make particular activities easier.

Rather than buying every available accessory, start with the items that address your most frequent needs. A few well-chosen additions can make everyday iPhone use more practical without adding unnecessary clutter.