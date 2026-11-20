Grand Theft Auto 6 earned an estimated $1.84 billion (£1.4 billion) on its launch on 19 November, surpassing the worldwide box office of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey after nearly four months in cinemas, according to Sensor Tower, marking a remarkable milestone for gaming.

A Day Versus Four Months

The comparison lands hard. The Odyssey spent close to four months in cinemas after its July release to reach $1.805 billion (£1.4 billion) worldwide, according to box office tracking data.

Rockstar Games cleared that figure before most American players had finished their first mission, with pre-orders contributing most of the money. Market research firm Sensor Tower estimated the game had generated $1.84 billion from about 19.05 million copies by the morning of 19 November.

By evening, estimates rose to $2.36 billion from 24.58 million copies. The Odyssey was no box office failure. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, it became Nolan's highest-grossing film ever, climbing past his 2012 release The Dark Knight Rises.

Pre-Orders Did the Heavy Lifting

The gap carries a caveat worth stating plainly. Sensor Tower's launch-day total bundles months of pre-orders into one snapshot, and more than $1.5 billion of it came from copies bought before the game went live. The Odyssey earned its total one cinema ticket at a time. That makes the one-day label generous, though the scale still stands.

The distinction matters for this comparison. The raw money tells a story Hollywood cannot ignore, because Nolan's film took months to collect less than GTA 6 had earned by launch morning.

Rockstar Shatters Its Own Record

The launch buried Rockstar's previous benchmark. Grand Theft Auto 5 made about $815.7 million (£622 million) and sold 11.21 million copies in its first 24 hours back in 2013. Its sequel more than doubled revenue, though not unit sales, by launch morning. Roughly 75% of estimated sales came on PlayStation 5, with Xbox Series X and S taking the rest.

The game was priced at $79.99 (£69.99) for the Standard Edition and $99.99 (£89.99) for the Ultimate Edition. Streams Charts recorded a peak of 7.91 million concurrent viewers across platforms on launch day. That matters when comparing different industries.

Hollywood Versus Gaming

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has stayed guarded, confirming only that pre-orders had run well beyond its early forecasts. Chief executive Strauss Zelnick said the company was not ready to declare victory. Raymond James reportedly projects 50 million copies sold by the end of Take-Two's 2027 fiscal year next March.

The buzz even threatened the working week, with viral claims suggesting 1.5 million Americans would skip work to play, costing nearly $1 billion (£763 million), though PolitiFact found no published study supporting those figures.

The launch lands at an awkward moment for players too, with console and graphics card prices rising as demand for artificial intelligence data centres strains component supply. The numbers fuel debate over whether gaming has won the battle for attention and money.

One blockbuster film took nearly four months and a $250 million (£191 million) budget to reach a milestone a video game passed by launch morning. The updated estimates remain unofficial, and Rockstar has yet to confirm unit sales.

For audiences accustomed to opening-weekend figures, that contrast is bound to spark arguments.