American streamer IShowSpeed has revealed that his Grand Theft Auto VI livestream stretched beyond 30 hours as he resisted repeated urges to sleep, telling viewers that Rockstar Games' long-awaited release had become his new reality.

The 21-year-old internet personality, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., made the admission during a marathon gaming broadcast on Thursday, 19 November 2026, shortly after GTA 6 launched internationally.

A widely circulated clip captured the streamer explaining why he remained determined to continue playing despite acknowledging that viewers wanted him to rest.

'My Reality Is GTA 6 Right Now'

Speaking directly to his audience, IShowSpeed described his experience as overwhelmingly enjoyable, suggesting that the game's storyline had made it difficult to stop.

'We've been playing this game for 30 hours straight,' he said, expressing excitement about the experience.

He subsequently described the game as addictive, explaining that his desire to discover how the story ended was keeping him engaged.

The streamer compared the experience to watching a film, saying that he was enjoying the narrative and wanted to see what happened next.

His enthusiasm appeared to extend beyond ordinary gameplay, with the virtual world increasingly dominating his attention throughout the broadcast.

'My reality is GTA 6 right now,' he told viewers while describing his interaction with the game and livestream chat.

The comments quickly circulated across social media, attracting attention from gaming fans following the release.

Fans Urge Streamer to Get Some Sleep

Despite the extended broadcast, IShowSpeed insisted that he was continuing voluntarily because he genuinely enjoyed the game. He told viewers that he would have ended the livestream much earlier if the experience had stopped being entertaining.

However, he also acknowledged repeatedly considering whether to finish the broadcast and go to bed. Each time the thought occurred, he said, his enthusiasm for continuing appeared to outweigh his desire to stop.

The streamer also recognised that numerous viewers had been encouraging him to sleep, thanking his audience for accompanying him throughout the marathon.

Although he said he had been playing for approximately 30 hours, his comments do not independently confirm that he remained continuously awake without breaks.

The clip also does not establish exactly when the livestream eventually ended.

GTA 6's Story Keeps Players Hooked

Grand Theft Auto VI arrived on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November, marking the franchise's first major new instalment since Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013.

The game returns players to Vice City and introduces a wider fictional state called Leonida, with protagonists Jason and Lucia at the centre of its storyline.

IShowSpeed's remarks illustrate the intense expectation surrounding the release and the growing role of livestreamers in shaping public reactions to major games.

His marathon also highlights the appeal of narrative-driven gaming, where curiosity about the ending can encourage players to continue long after they originally intended to stop.

The extended session also demonstrated how major gaming releases can transform ordinary livestreams into shared experiences for audiences worldwide overnight.

For IShowSpeed, the attraction was straightforward: he wanted to keep playing, even while acknowledging the repeated reminders from fans to get some rest.