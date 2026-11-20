Actors Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez have publicly acknowledged their roles as Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos following Rockstar Games' release of the game's full cast credits for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on 19 November 2026. The performers shared a joint statement on Instagram, thanking the people behind the highly anticipated Rockstar title and signing off with a message to fans.

The statement offers a rare glimpse into the actors' experience after years of secrecy surrounding the game's production. Their casting had attracted considerable speculation, particularly because Rockstar had kept the identities of its two central performers under wraps. The official credits have now settled the question, naming Rourke as Jason and Perez as Lucia.

What the GTA 6 Leads Said

In their Instagram post, the pair reflected on the work involved in bringing the game to life. Their statement read: 'Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer. We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble.'

They ended their message with, 'See y'all in Leonida.'

Leonida is the fictional US state where GTA 6 takes place, with Vice City serving as its best-known location. Rockstar has returned to the setting associated with the franchise's earlier Vice City stories, expanding it into a broader fictional world.

The actors' closing words also connect directly to their characters. Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the game's two central protagonists, whose story places their relationship and criminal activities at the heart of the experience.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos Lead GTA 6's Story

Rockstar's character biographies give the pair different histories. Jason grew up around criminals and spent time in the Army before moving to the Keys, where he works for local drug runners. He wants an easier life, but trouble keeps finding him.

🔥 MEET GTA 6'S POWER COUPLE -- JASON & LUCIA!



Two protagonists.

One dangerous relationship.

A life built around crime, love and survival.#LUCIA CAMINOS



> Grew up in Liberty City.

> Learned to fight from her father.

> Served time in Leonida Penitentiary.

> Dreams of a… pic.twitter.com/BVxCpMWGKo — CrikShots (@CrikShots) November 19, 2026

Lucia learned to fight from her father and ended up in Leonida Penitentiary while fighting for her family. Recently released, she is determined to improve her circumstances and pursue the comfortable life her mother wanted. Rockstar describes her as someone prepared to take matters into her own hands.

After an attempted easy score goes wrong, the pair become caught in a criminal conspiracy spanning Leonida. They must rely on one another to survive. The dual-protagonist structure gives the familiar crime-game premise a relationship at its centre.

Who Are Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez?

Rourke is an American actor whose screen credits include Grey's Anatomy, Modern Family, In the Vault and Station 19. He also appeared in 9-1-1: Lone Star and has theatre credits, including productions of Death of a Salesman and Bang Bang You're Dead. His casting puts him at the centre of one of gaming's most closely watched releases.

Perez has a previous connection to the franchise. Before taking on Lucia, she appeared in Grand Theft Auto V as a clubber and in GTA Online as a blackjack dealer. Her television credits include Blindspot, The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She studied at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and has spoken about her training in martial arts, including mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, as well as her experience in weightlifting. The skills complement Lucia's fighting-focused backstory.