Epomaker has made a habit of bringing aluminium keyboards to buyers who would rather not pay boutique prices, and the Epomaker Galaxy75 keeps that streak going. Priced at $109 (about £82), the new 75% mechanical keyboard wraps a gasket-mounted interior in a powder-coated aluminium alloy case, then adds tri-mode wireless, an 8000mAh battery, and a sound profile shaped by a five-person listening panel.

After putting it through everyday typing, office work, and gaming, we gave the Galaxy75 full marks for design, performance, and overall experience, with ease of use close behind at four out of five.

A Compact 81-Key Layout That Keeps the Arrow Keys

The Galaxy75 uses an 81-key ANSI layout that holds on to the full function row and dedicated arrow keys while dropping the number pad. The upper-right corner houses two additional keys, Ins and Home, providing convenient access to familiar navigation functions.

The familiar QWERTY arrangement means there is almost nothing to learn on day one. Anyone who leans on a number pad for spreadsheets will miss it, though, and the tighter footprint takes a short while to get used to.

At 1.2kg, it stays firmly planted during long sessions. A fixed typing angle of roughly 7 degrees and a softly angled front lip keep wrists comfortable, while the textured coating has a faint glitter that fits the Galaxy name. The aluminium body feels noticeably sturdier than a typical office keyboard, although only years of use will tell the full durability story.

Five Dampening Layers Tuned for a Deep Thock

Epomaker has clearly done its homework on sound, and it shows. The company says the board was refined over several rounds at its Sound Lab, with the panel chasing what it describes as a 'deep, rounded, controlled thock.'

In our testing, the typing sound was the standout, backed by sharp key response.

Under the keycaps sit a gasket mount, a polycarbonate plate, and five layers of dampening: a PORON sandwich pad, an IXPE switch pad, a PET acoustic pad, a PORON switch-socket pad, and sound-absorbing foam at the base.

Factory-lubed Creamy Jade linear switches come pre-installed, actuating at 45 ± 5gf with 3.6 ± 0.4mm of total travel. The PCB is hot-swappable for 3-pin and 5-pin switches, so a change of feel later on does not call for a soldering iron.

Three Colourways With Custom-Themed Keycaps

Black, pink, and purple versions are available, each paired with its own Cherry-profile keycap set. The themes mix dye-sublimated PBT keycaps with UV-printed PC+ABS caps for added depth in colour and texture. Etched details next to the arrow keys and a matching badge underneath carry the theme across the whole board, and six extra printed pattern keycaps come in the box.

Tri-Mode Wireless and a 160-Hour Battery

Connectivity covers USB-C, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0, with support for Windows, macOS, and Android. Moving between a laptop and a desktop was painless, and wireless performance held up well throughout.

Epomaker rates the 8000mAh battery for up to 160 hours with RGB lighting switched off, dropping to approximately 32 hours with the lighting enabled. Even so, longer battery life was the one improvement we would ask for.

South-facing per-key RGB and full N-key rollover round things out for gaming, while key remapping and macros are available through the browser-based EPOMAKER HUB and VIA. The former requires no desktop software installation. Console players should note that Epomaker lists the Galaxy75 as incompatible with the PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Price and Who Should Buy It

At $109 (about £82) from the official Epomaker store, the Galaxy75 brings an aluminium build and tri-mode connectivity that many standard office keyboards simply do not offer. Epomaker also offers shipping to most countries worldwide, a one-year limited warranty covering manufacturing defects, and 30-day returns on unused products in their original packaging.

Gamers, students, and office professionals stand to get the most out of it. For anyone after a stylish, feature-rich 75% keyboard that sounds as good as it looks, the Galaxy75 is an easy recommendation.

EPOMAKER Black Friday Promotion: Save at Least 15%

Epomaker is running its Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion from November 16 to December 3, 2026, giving customers an opportunity to save on its range of mechanical keyboards and accessories.

Most EPOMAKER products will receive automatic discounts of at least 15% throughout the campaign. Customers can also take advantage of the Spend & Save promotion, which offers additional savings based on their total purchase amount on eligible products.

For the full promotion details and eligible products, visit the EPOMAKER BFCM sale page.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customisation, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability.

Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.